NFL Week 9 breakdown: Chiefs get best of Aaron Rodgers' replacement. Cowboys get embarrassed by Broncos.

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsNVV_0cpzfu5I00
Dak Prescott is sacked by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys might have blown their chance at the NFC's top playoff seed.

With teams such as the Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all chasing the conference's coveted No. 1 playoff seed - which comes with a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage - an inexplicable loss such as the one suffered Sunday by the Cowboys to the Denver Broncos can be costly down the line.

The Broncos' stunner in Jerry World wasn't the only upset of the day. The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the Buffalo Bills as one Josh Allen got the better of the other Josh Allen. The Rams got manhandled by the Tennessee Titans , who were without Derrick Henry.

Jordan Love came up short in his NFL starting debut after being pressed into action by Aaron Rodgers' positive COVID-19 test .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORwSc_0cpzfu5I00
The Jaguars' Josh Allen sacks the Bills' Josh Allen. Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 9's biggest moments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjkkF_0cpzfu5I00
Baker Mayfield helped the Browns rout the Bengals. Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer

NFL Week 9 analysis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JnfsJ_0cpzfu5I00
Jordan Love threw for 190 yards with one touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start. Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 9 rundown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bZN2_0cpzfu5I00
Rams QB Matthew Stafford is tackled by the Titans' Harold Landry (58) and David Long (51). Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Eyes on the (fantasy) prize

Big-play wide receivers and under-the-radar running backs highlight this week’s fantasy waiver wire.

Rookie wideout Elijah Moore of the Jets got Week 9 off to a smashing start with seven catches for 84 yards. It didn’t matter who was at quarterback for the Jets either. Moore caught a TD pass from Mike White AND Josh Johnson .

The Browns’ Donovan Peoples-Jones had a two-touchdown game in Week 6, but then missed two weeks with a groin injury. He returned Sunday with a 60-yard TD bomb as one of his two catches. He’ll take over Odell Beckham ’s starting spot going forward and should have more opportunities the rest of the way.

Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers may finally be back in fantasy managers’ good graces after recording six receptions for 89 yards and a TD. But it wasn’t all good; he did lose a fumble.

And the Falcons’ Olamide Zaccheus had only three targets, but he caught all of them for 58 yards and two touchdowns. That’s unsustainable over the long haul though. ( Russell Gage is still available in many leagues and he caught seven of his eight targets.)

If you’re looking for a running back instead, consider veteran Devonta Freeman of the Ravens. Yes, Latavius Murray is due to return soon, but Freeman has been more than capable of handling lead-back duties with touchdowns in three consecutive games. He had a season-high 79 rushing yards on 13 carries on Sunday and added a receiving score.

Meanwhile in Tennessee, Adrian Peterson got most of the attention as the potential replacement for Derrick Henry , but D’Onta Foreman showed flashes as part of the backfield rotation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxHdk_0cpzfu5I00
Donovan Peoples-Jones had a 60-yard touchdown catch against the Bengals. Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer

Coming this week

Monday: Week 9 wraps up when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN).  The Steelers are 27-5 in Pittsburgh since "Monday Night Football" began in 1970, including a run of 19 straight wins.

Tuesday: USA TODAY Sports offers its power rankings for all 32 NFL teams after Week 9 .

Thursday: Week 10 kicks off with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network). Before the game, make sure to check out our expert picks for every Week 10 game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 9 breakdown: Chiefs get best of Aaron Rodgers' replacement. Cowboys get embarrassed by Broncos.

