Poor neighbourhoods ‘less likely to have a public defibrillator’

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have said there is an unequal distribution of the life-saving machines. Poorer neighbourhoods in England are less likely to have access to a public defibrillator, according to a study. Researchers led by a team at the University of Warwick examined the geographic locations of public-access defibrillators across the...

