'He is a hero and the world needs to know': Astroworld victim died 'trying to save' fiancee

Mirza Danish Baig died trying to save his fiancee, Olivia Swingle, in the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. Baig was among the eight known victims of the mass casualty – one of the deadliest in U.S. history – after crowds rushed the stage at a Travis Scott concert.

Baig's brother, Ammar Baig, told People that his brother, 27, was separated from Swingle, 25, amid the chaos but was trying to fend off the scores of people bulldozing toward her. Baig's younger brother, Basil, was there and recounted the tragedy to Ammar.

Danish "managed to get it to where she was able to get out," Ammar Baig said. "Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her, and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn't make it.

More: Astroworld Festival victims were teens, college students and one aspiring model

'They were not breathing': Astroworld survivors recount bodies trampled, overwhelmed security

"People started hitting them, people started hitting his fiancee, started (doing) a lot of things to her. She's bruised up, and he was trying to save her. And no one there was there to help him."

A traditional Muslim funeral service was held for Baig on Sunday, according to The Dallas Morning News . Swingle said in an emotional Facebook post Sunday morning that her heart was "destroyed" by the loss of her fiancee.

"I am in hell," she wrote, in part . "I would not be here today if it was not for him, he is a hero and the world needs to know his story."

Houston Mayor Mayor Sylvester Turner said an investigation into the tragedy will take "weeks, if not longer" because of the sheer size of the crowds.

About 50,000 people were at the music festival. As a timer clicked down to start Scott's performance, concertgoers pushed toward the stage at NRG Park in Houston, crowding the stage and leaving little room to move. The crowd surge left at least eight people dead and scores injured . Witnesses described a complete security collapse.

Astroworld tragedy: What happened that led to 8 deaths? Here's what we know.

"My brother Danish Baig (was) a beautiful soul whos (sic) smile would light up the room and put everyone before himself," Basil Baig wrote on Facebook on Saturday . "Last night he showed his courageous act to save my sister in law/his fiancee from those horrendous things that were being done. ... People were hitting and shoving and did not care for anyone's life."

Baig and Swingle worked at AT&T, where he was a district manager, according to the family. The couple had traveled from Dallas to Houston to see Scott and the other artists at the concert.

"He would always take care of his fiancee," Ammar Baig said. "He would always get her whatever she wants. They would always have goals, plans, all these things he had in his mind for them. He just started his life.

"He had a huge heart. He would take care of everybody. He was basically the center that would bring everyone together. He was the funny one, the goofy one, the outgoing one. Our brothers and sisters have our own personalities, but he was the glue to it all."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'He is a hero and the world needs to know': Astroworld victim died 'trying to save' fiancee