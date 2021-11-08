CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloud Security Management Market is Going to Boom | Microsoft, Qualys, IBM, Foreseeti

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Security Management Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the...

www.lasvegasherald.com

channele2e.com

TD Synnex Distributes Qualys Cloud Platform to Security Resellers

Distribution giant TD Synnex continues to expand its security solutions portfolio for partners, this time working with Qualys. The relationship allows resellers to access the Qualys Cloud Platform. The overall portfolio spans Qualys’ vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), multi-vector endpoint detection and response (EDR), policy compliance, file integrity monitoring, patch management and global AssetView technologies. Also, Qualys promotes a free Ransomware Risk Assessment Service for partners and customers. The overall goal: Empower channel partners to unify IT, security and compliance visibility.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Qualys Teams with TD SYNNEX to Deliver Leading Security Solutions Including Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response and Patch Management via the Qualys Cloud Platform

Qualys, Inc., a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, has partnered with TD SYNNEX as its North American distribution partner. The agreement expands TD SYNNEX’ cybersecurity portfolio, offering its extensive base of resellers the cloud-native Qualys Cloud Platform, with its lightweight Cloud Agent that...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Accenture, Wipro, CA Technologies, WNS

Global Procurement as a Service (PaaS) Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Procurement as a Service (PaaS) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IoT Development Tools Market is Going to Boom | Google, Blynk, IBM, Zetta

The latest study released on the Global IoT Development Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The IoT Development Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Analytics Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Optum, Allscripts Health Solutions, Cerner, Oracle

Global Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Healthcare Analytics market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Healthcare Analytics market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Green IT services Market is Going to Boom with Genpact Ltd, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Johnson Controls, SAP SE

Global Green IT services Market Size study, by Type (Software, Service) by end User Vertical (Government, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Industrial, Healthcare) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Green IT services market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Green IT services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, Google

Global IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, IoT, Connectivity and Intelligent Infrastructure market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Big Data Spending Market is Going to Boom with Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, HPE Company, AWS, Splunk Inc.

Global Big Data Spending Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big Data Spending market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big Data Spending market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Bolivar Commercial

Lead Management Software Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Adobe, IBM, Microsoft

Lead Management Software Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Lead Management Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Lead Management Software market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

IoT Fleet Management Market is Going to Boom with Sierra Wireless, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems

Global IoT Fleet Management Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider IoT Fleet Management market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, IoT Fleet Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Dark Analytics Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Microsoft,Symantec, Datameer,IBM

Dark analytics is the analysis of raw data (dark data) collected by enterprises during various business activities. Dark data include documents, emails, ZIP files, instants messages and other use specific credentials. The purpose of this big data analysis is to find potential revenue sources with an aim to reduce cost and eliminate waste. Through advent of machine learning and AI, it's been made possible to analyze such huge data with uncertainty and ambiguity about unstructured data study looms large among enterprise.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Work Order Management Software Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Microsoft, IBM, Corrigo, Fingent

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Work Order Management Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Work Order Management Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Utility Asset Management Market is Going to Boom with Allianz, Pimco, Ivy Investments

Global Utility Asset Management Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Utility Asset Management market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Utility Asset Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Precision Farming Management Software Market is Booming Worldwide with Granular, IBM, Conservis

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Precision Farming Management Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. Precision Farming Management Software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Precision Farming Management Software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Precision Farming Management Software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2026 worldwide Precision Farming Management Software Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Counter Cyber Terrorism Market is Going to Boom | IBM, Leidos, Nexusguard

Counter Cyber Terrorism is an online attack with help of ransomware or malware on a system, infrastructure of an enterprise. Cyber terrorists attack endpoints, networks, data, and alternative IT infrastructure that cause immense money losses to people, enterprises, and governments. the first motive behind cyber-criminals includes political competition, gain, hurt name, international competition, and radical spiritual cluster interest. most cyber-attacks are for gain.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Web Real-Time Communications Market is Going to Boom | Google,IBM, Microsoft, Apidaze

The Global Web Real-Time Communications Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Web Real-Time Communications Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Web Real-Time Communications industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Web Real-Time Communications producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Web Real-Time Communications Market covering extremely significant parameters.
INTERNET
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Monitoring System Market to see Remarkable Growth During 2021 to 2026 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services

The latest research on "Global Cloud Monitoring System Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Linux Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM

The Global Linux Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Linux Software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Linux Software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Linux Software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Linux Software Market covering extremely significant parameters.
COMPUTERS
Las Vegas Herald

Managed File Transfer Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Axway Software, Saison Information Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Managed File Transfer Software Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Managed File Transfer Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Process Analytics Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with Minit, IBM, Microsoft

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Process Analytics Service Market with latest edition released by AMA. Process Analytics Service Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Process Analytics Service industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Process Analytics Service producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Process Analytics Service Market covering extremely significant parameters.
MARKETS

