The number of U.S. workers quitting their jobs surged to a record in September as openings remained near an all-time high. The total number of quits rose by 164,000 in September to a record-high 4.4 million, according to the Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. This as the number of available positions slipped to 10.4 million, but remained near a record high.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO