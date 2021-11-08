Radius Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO