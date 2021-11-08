CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radius Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

BOSTON (AP) _ Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its third quarter. On a per-share...

www.middletownpress.com

Middletown Press

Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) _ Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Monday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 9 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 11 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Park City Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) _ Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Monday reported earnings of $947,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

HIVE Blockchain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $58.9 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 13 cents per share. The crypto currency mining company posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Endeavor shares up 1% on sales, earnings beat

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. were up 1% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Endeavor reported net income of $63.6 million, or 16 cents a share, vs. a net loss of $21.8 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue climbed 61% to $1.39 billion from $864.5 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 12 cents a share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Endeavor's stock is up slightly since its IPO in April, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 24.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS

