CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Gates Industrial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ Gates Industrial Corp. (GTES) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $70.2 million. On a...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 11 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Quotient: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EYSINS, Jersey (AP) _ Quotient Ltd. (QTNT) on Monday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Eysins, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. The blood test developer posted revenue of $9.5 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Middletown Press

Park City Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURRAY, Utah (AP) _ Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) on Monday reported earnings of $947,000 in its fiscal first quarter. The Murray, Utah-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. The software-as-a-service provider posted revenue of $4.6 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 1.94% to $1,013.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $230.10 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy