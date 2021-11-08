CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Migrants aided by Belarus try to storm border into Poland

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, VANESSA GERA
Fox5 KVVU
 7 days ago

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union's eastern border that has been simmering for...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Josep Borrell
Reuters

Putin offers help to resolve crisis at Belarus and EU border

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia was ready to help resolve a migrant crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland, RIA news agency reported on Sunday citing an interview on a state TV channel. "We are ready to help it by all means...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Ap#The European Union#Interior Ministry#The Defense Ministry#Polish#Belarusian#Nato#Eu
Fox News

Ukraine says Russia amassed 100K troops near border, Blinken raises 'real concerns' of invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia amassed nearly 100,000 troops near his country’s border as concerns over an invasion continue to mount. Zelenskyy said that the action made it clear to the world "who really wants peace and who is concentrating nearly 100,000 soldiers at our border" during a video speech broadcast Wednesday on his website.
MILITARY
AFP

EU readies Belarus sanctions over migrant crisis

The EU prepared to unveil new sanctions against Belarus following the first high-level contact between Brussels and Minsk since the migrant crisis on the EU's eastern border began. - 'Lukashenko got it wrong' - EU foreign ministers are due to meet on Monday in Brussels to widen the sanctions on Belarus.
POLITICS
Finger Lakes Times

Putin masses troops to tell NATO to stay out of Ukraine

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin has a message for the U.S. and its allies: Moscow won’t tolerate creeping expansion by their armed forces into Ukraine. That’s what he’s told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other Western officials who have called in recent days to warn him about what they say is a new accumulation of tanks and troops near the border with his neighbor that has Washington and some other capitals worried that the Russian president could be planning a repeat of the 2014 invasion.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
AFP

Powers urge Libya to keep poll plan, want mercenaries out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference, declaring that Libya was now as a "crossroads" that would determine its future. The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers. The presidential vote on December 24 is the core part of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions flare once more between rival camps.
WORLD
AFP

US warns Russia against another 'serious mistake' on Ukraine

The United States on Wednesday warned Russia against making another "serious mistake" on Ukraine as it sought clarity about troop movements near the border. Welcoming Ukraine's foreign minister to Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States was "concerned with reports of the unusual Russian activity near Ukraine." "We don't have clarity into Moscow's intentions, but we do know its playbook," Blinken told a joint news conference. "Our concern is that Russia may make the serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014 when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked," he said.
POLITICS
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy