American Airlines offers holiday bonus pay for flight attendants

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

Hoping to avoid another operational meltdown over the holidays, American Airlines is offering a one-time holiday pay bonus for flight attendants who work during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

Over the Halloween weekend, American was forced to cancel thousands of flights, partly because of staffing issues.

Reports say a 150 percent bonus will go to flight attendants who work the Thanksgiving travel period from November 23rd to November 29th and then during the Christmas-New Years period from December 22nd to January 2nd.

Those who have perfect attendance all the way from November 15th to January 2nd will get a premium equal to triple-pay.

KRLD News Radio

