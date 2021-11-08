Dunkin’ Savings Time Fall Instant Win Game (166,000 Winners!)

For a limited time, you can get a FREE Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake for you and a friend!. Just watch the short video and then whip up your own virtual milkshake in The Whoopsery. Then enter an address for both yourself and someone else you want to send this freebie to. These free coupons will be sent to you in the mail.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO