Massachusetts State

Fastest-growing counties in Massachusetts

 2 days ago
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

Fastest-growing counties in Massachusetts

From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35% , its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Berkshire County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,502
--- #2,926 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.9%
--- #14 among counties in Massachusetts, #1,856 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 129,026
--- #11 largest county in Massachusetts, #500 largest county nationwide

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Franklin County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: -494
--- #2,163 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.7%
--- #13 among counties in Massachusetts, #1,671 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 71,029
--- #12 largest county in Massachusetts, #766 largest county nationwide

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#12. Hampden County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,555
--- #722 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%
--- #12 among counties in Massachusetts, #1,457 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 465,825
--- #8 largest county in Massachusetts, #154 largest county nationwide

thisisbossi // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Nantucket County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,186
--- #678 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +41.6%
--- #1 among counties in Massachusetts, #30 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 14,255
--- #14 largest county in Massachusetts, #2,129 largest county nationwide

Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dukes County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,445
--- #661 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +27.5%
--- #2 among counties in Massachusetts, #90 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 20,600
--- #13 largest county in Massachusetts, #1,782 largest county nationwide

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hampshire County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,982
--- #627 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.2%
--- #11 among counties in Massachusetts, #1,132 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 162,308
--- #10 largest county in Massachusetts, #411 largest county nationwide

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#8. Barnstable County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 11,513
--- #445 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.3%
--- #10 among counties in Massachusetts, #906 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 228,996
--- #9 largest county in Massachusetts, #300 largest county nationwide

Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bristol County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 32,767
--- #228 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.0%
--- #9 among counties in Massachusetts, #839 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 579,200
--- #6 largest county in Massachusetts, #119 largest county nationwide

Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Plymouth County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 40,035
--- #188 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.2%
--- #8 among counties in Massachusetts, #683 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 530,819
--- #7 largest county in Massachusetts, #134 largest county nationwide

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Norfolk County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 63,904
--- #122 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +9.7%
--- #6 among counties in Massachusetts, #584 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 725,981
--- #5 largest county in Massachusetts, #91 largest county nationwide

Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Worcester County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 70,256
--- #106 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +8.9%
--- #7 among counties in Massachusetts, #622 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 862,111
--- #2 largest county in Massachusetts, #72 largest county nationwide

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Essex County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 74,187
--- #100 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.1%
--- #5 among counties in Massachusetts, #552 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 809,829
--- #3 largest county in Massachusetts, #80 largest county nationwide

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Suffolk County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 93,476
--- #70 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.3%
--- #3 among counties in Massachusetts, #379 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 797,936
--- #4 largest county in Massachusetts, #81 largest county nationwide

Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Middlesex County

- 2010 to 2020 population change: 152,511
--- #37 among all counties nationwide
- 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.3%
--- #4 among counties in Massachusetts, #538 among all counties nationwide
- 2020 population: 1,632,002
--- #1 largest county in Massachusetts, #22 largest county nationwide

