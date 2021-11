Anden reflect on recent darkness and moments of inspiration to bring us their debut album, Youth Is Wasted On The Young. When we spoke to Anden just over two years ago, brothers Pete and Tom were reflecting on a breakout year and exciting plans still ahead. While the pandemic thwarted live shows, tours, and festivals, it did not stop the duo from pushing forward. In some ways, the pandemic became an inspiring time for Anden. They kept the new music coming, continually connected with fans through very intimate livestreams, and shared photos and stories of their personal travel around the US, seeking wilderness solitude to decompress and focus.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO