CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — After their initial NJCAA season in 2019, the 2020 season was canceled, so the Southwest Virginia Community College men’s basketball team is anxious to get on the hardwood in 2021-22. “It’s kind of like starting all over, we have two returning players but outside of that it’s a whole new roster,” Coach Scotty Boyd said. “We tried to get more athletic and get more size. We’re definitely more athletic but it’s still tough to find big guys.

