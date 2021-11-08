CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, KY

Body found during search for missing woman in Scott Co.

 7 days ago
As the search for Mary Haralson continues, around 8:30 a.m. this morning, the Scott County Sheriff’s Helicopter spotted the body of an unknown person along a tree line.

Scott County EMA and search crews went to the scene and found a deceased female.

The Scott County Coroner‘s Office, along with detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit, are on scene and will determine the identity and cause of death.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, the search for the missing woman resumed with first responders, additional ground crews and drones, and the Scott County Helicopter Aviation Unit.

A firefighter told LEX 18 to expect a statement around 11 a.m. Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says she was last seen on Friday and had left a voicemail saying she had turned her ankle and was near water and a deer stand.

The area the Sheriff's Office, Scott County Fire, and Georgetown-Scott County EMA is focusing on is 265 S. Rays Fork.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with trail or hunting cameras in the area to check footage, and contact police if you spot Haralson.

