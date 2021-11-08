F1i's Driver Ratings for the 2021 Mexico City GP

Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of power unit penalties. A number of drivers have taken grid penalties in recent races as teams struggle to get to the end of the 22-race season on just three full power units. The majority of the Mercedes-powered cars have taken grid penalties and Stroll becomes the latest to do so, with his fourth power unit dropping him to the back of the grid.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO