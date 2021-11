Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth album - colloquially known as Led Zeppelin IV - launched the band to the upper stratosphere of rock acts. Everything that made Led Zeppelin one of the greatest groups in history was assembled within the LP’s eight tracks. Heavy metal, folk, classic rock ‘n’ roll and blues - all of the band’s various genres of choice were melded into the songs. Coupled with deeper experimentation in terms of structure and recording technique, the material offered an unprecedented dynamic in music at the time.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO