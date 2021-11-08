CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GDOT: Southeast Georgia road work projects for the week of Nov. 8 – 12

By Steven Poeling
 7 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced plans to continue road work throughout Southeast Georgia this week.

GDOT released information regarding the projects happening across the region from November 8 through November 12.

GDOT says all road projects are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.

Traffic interruptions are listed below by interstates, categories, and counties.

Interstate 95 Interruptions

I-95 SB from S.C. State Line to milepost (MP) 88 Counties across South GA

  • US 17 SB
  • SR 196 WB
  • US 84 WB to Tifton
  • I-75 NB (MP 62-99) in Tift County toward Dooly County

Slow moving mobile lane closure to preform pavement evaluation Monday, Nov 8 thru Friday Nov. 19. Interstate nighttime moving lane closures 7pm thru 7 a.m. State Routes daytime moving lane closures 8am thru 5pm

Interstate 16 Interruptions

SR67 to I-95 Bulloch, Bryan, Effingham and Chatham Counties

  • Lane closures 7pm until 6 am, Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday Nov. 13
  • Milepost (MP)152 to 155 pavement markings & overhead sign installation

Interstate 516 Interruptions

From Mildred St. to Railroad Bridge Chatham County

  • Exit 7A WB Closed for concrete slab replacement
  • Continuous Ramp Closure
  • Friday November 5 – Monday November 8, 7pm to 5am
  • Detour Route: WB I-516 Traffic will utilize the Exit 7B, then turning left onto Lathrop Ave to Augusta Ave. Follow detour signage along this route.

Bridge & Road Closures with Detours

Beaverdam Creek @ Hilltonia-Perkins RD Screven County

  • Road Closure for the bridge replacement project
  • Expected reopening: December 2021
  • Detour Route Waynesboro Hwy (Hwy 24), Bascom Rd

Paxton Rd between Dixie Lake Rd & Marshall Crews Rd Charlton County

  • Road Closure for bridge replacement project
  • Expected reopening: December 2021
  • Detour Route via Dixie Lake Rd and Altman Rd.

SR 168/122 @ Camp Creek Clinch County

  • Road closure for bridge replacement project
  • Expected reopening December 2021
  • Detour route via SR 168, SR 37 and US 221

Bridge Construction, Rehabilitation, and Maintenance

SR4/US1 Over Altamaha River Appling-Toombs Counties

  • West River Rd. (Appling Co.) to Bob Cato Rd. (Toombs Co.)
  • Daily Lane Closures for Bridge Construction Activities
  • Monday thru Friday, from 8am to 6pm (8-26-21 to 12-31-21)

SR169 at Goose Creek Bridge Wayne County

  • From MP 3 to MP 4
  • Daily Lane Closures for Bridge Construction Activities
  • Monday thru Friday; 7am to 5pm (6-28-21 to 2-8-22)

Resurfacing

SR 17/Jimmy Deloach Parkway Chatham County

  • From Prescott Road to SR 21 Overpass
  • Lane Closures for Asphalt resurfacing
  • Friday to Sunday from 7pm to 6am (Nov. 30)

SR 32 Glynn County

  • SR 27 (Sterling) to Brantley Co. Line
  • Lane closures for milling and paving operations
  • Monday thru Friday, 7am to 6pm, until 11/30/2021

SR 25 Glynn County

  • SR 303 to South of Sidney Lanier Bridge
  • Lane closures for milling and paving operations
  • Royal Drive to Sidney Lanier bridge
  • Monday thru Friday; 8:30am to 6pm
  • SR 303 to Royal Drive
  • Sunday thru Friday; 6pm to 7am

SR 301 Evans County

  • Tattnall Co Line to MP 7
  • Daily Lane closures for milling and paving operations
  • Work time restrictions in School Zone.
  • Start Date 8/13/2021 To 11/11/2021

US 301 Tattnall County

  • Glennville @ MP4 to MP5
  • Lane Closure 9am to 4pm, Monday – Saturday
  • Paving Operation for roundabout construction

SR 30 Bryan County

  • From I-16 (WB Ramps) and South Industrial Blvd
  • Mill and Inlay of existing asphalt
  • Nightly single lane closures traffic operations
  • Sunday thru Saturday, 7pm to 6am

SR 144 Bryan County

  • Charlies Rd to McCrae Rd
  • Drainage and Concrete repairs
  • Daily lane closures EB & WB
  • Monday – Friday from 8:30 am to 6pm

SR 26 Emanuel County

  • Emanuel Co. Line to West of SR 67
  • Mill & Inlay of existing asphalt
  • Daily Lane Closures 7am to 8pm

US 80/SR 26 Bulloch County

  • Mill & Inlay of existing asphalt 11 miles
  • Daily Lane Closures
  • Starting10/11/2021

SR 168 MP 0.0-6.34 Clinch County

  • Surface Treatment and Micro-surfacing
  • Daily lane closures for asphalt overlay

SR 26MP 17.41 to 18.84 Bulloch County

  • Pavement Preservation
  • Nighttime lane closures for concrete pavement repair and replacement.

SR 30 MP 3.22 to MP 7.4 Toombs County

  • Pavement Preservation
  • Weekend/Lane closures for concrete replacement at several intersections.

Other Traffic Interruptions

SR 17 @ Blue Jay Rd roundabout Effingham County

  • Road Open as a roundabout
  • Curb, Gutter, & Sidewalk installation & Wheelchair Ramps
  • Daily Lane Closures from 9am to 4:30pm Flagging operation
  • November 2-30,2021

SR 40 Camden County

  • West of Grove Blvd to East to Truss Plant Road
  • Daily Lane Closures Monday thru Friday, 7am to 5pm
  • Widening and reconstruction for additional turn lanes

US 301 @196 Tattnall County

  • South of Baxter Durrance RD to North of Mile Field RD
  • Daily Lane Closures for construction of roundabout
  • Monday thru Friday, 8am to 5pm

US 1/SR 4/ SR 15 Toombs County

  • Coogan Williams RD to US 1/SR 4
  • Lane closures daily 8am to 5pm for striping operations

