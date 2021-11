Unleashed is here to make your day a little better with their driving new single "You Are The Warrior!" and accompanying, rousing words from vocalist Johnny Hedlund. "In the battle of life there will be moments, for the Warrior, when the whole world seems to be against you. When pain and suffering is at its peak and everything is pitch black. This is the time to recall the reason for the struggle, and to remember those before you, their resolve and will of steel. You aim for the most noble deed of all and strive toward greatness, the highest of all ideals. That… is the call to Odin.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO