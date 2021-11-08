CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Case 1: Intermediate- and Poor Risk First-Line mRCC Treatments

Cover picture for the articleTom Hutson, DO, PharmD: To review, it’s important to go through the efficacy and characteristics of the various options. On the left of the slide we have data from the ipilimumab-nivolumab CheckMate 214 study, which is what we refer to as an I/O–I/O [immuno-oncology] regimen, and the other 3 to the...

targetedonc.com

Case 1: CheckMate 9ER mRCC Trial

Robert Motzer, MD: The other program that’s been recently approved and brought into clinical use is the cabozantinib-nivolumab, which Tom gave in his high-level overview of the different programs. Let’s dive into that a little deeper. Tom, can you review the CheckMate 9ER data and give us your take on some of the outcomes for that trial?
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Ripretinib Demonstrates Antitumor Activity in Chinese Patients With GIST

In the Chinese population of the global INVICTUS trial, ripretinib was found to have a manageable safety profile and produced a good response rate. Ripretinib (Qinlock) demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity and a manageable safety profile in Chinese patients with advanced, previously-treated gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), according to a presentation given by Jian Li, MD, at the 2021 Connective Tissue Oncology Society Virtual Annual Meeting.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Novel Treatment Approach for Ultrarare MDH2D Detailed in Patient Case

To date, just 3 previous reports have detailed cases of mitochondrial malate dehydrogenase deficiency (MDH2D), and there are no known cures. A recent case report is putting a spotlight on a new approach to treating mitochondrial malate dehydrogenase deficiency (MDH2D): triheptanoin. The treatment, according to the researchers writing in Molecular Genetics and Metabolism Reports, elicited improvements in both the patient’s medical condition and their social ability.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

DLBCL Risk Status and Frontline Treatment Decisions

John M. Burke, MD: Do you want to talk about early stage disease. What’s your approach to early stage large cell lymphoma?. Marin F. Xavier, MD: That’s definitely different. For most patients, if I had to do a 1-size-fits-all [response], depending on their disease—if I can sense that they’re responding well enough—I try to wait until after cycle 4 and then do a PET [positron emission tomography]–CT scan and 2 additional cycles beyond PET CRU [complete remission unconfirmed]. That’s my ideal situation. As long as I’m fairly certain they’re responding early, I don’t always do 1 after 2 cycles if their palpable disease is remitting. Then there’s the situation of can you do a short course if they’re stage I or II? I do 3 or 4 cycles followed by consolidative radiotherapy if it’s bulky.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Loncastuximab Provides Potential Bridge Therapy for R/R DLBCL

Justin Kline, MD, discusses what makes loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl a good bridge therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to potential CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss and occasional chest pain. Prior medical history included medically controlled hypertension. Physical exam: tired-appearing man;...
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Addressing the Poor Prognosis of Anaplastic Thyroid Tumors

Yuliya Mikheeva, MD, PhD, of Saint Petersburg State University, discusses the prognosis of patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer. According to Mikheeva, anaplastic thyroid cancer is a very aggressive cancer, accounting for approximately 2% of all thyroid carcinomas. Without treatment, life expectancy is approximately 6 weeks from diagnosis. With treatment, the survival rate increases by 3 to 5 months.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

mCRPC: Monitoring Patients

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: In my practice, the main state of monitoring is a serial measurement of PSA. Typically, serum PSA is measured every 3 months while [a patient is] on androgen deprivation therapy. Then, in a patient with an appropriate response, as in this case, we would repeat imaging after 1 year to establish a new baseline and to exclude the remote possibility of cancer progression despite a lower, undetectable PSA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Adding Camrelizumab to Chemotherapy Improves Survival in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ESCC

Results from the phase 3 ESCORT-1st trial have demonstrated promise for the combination of camrelizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The addition of camrelizumab to chemotherapy improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with advanced metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma...
CANCER
Health
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma: Phase 2 Infigratinib Study and Personal Experience With Infigratinib

Milind Javle, MD: In this pivotal trial of infigratinib, enrolled patients were extensively treated. In fact, only about one-third had received 1 prior line of therapy, and the rest had received 2 or more lines of therapy. This was a heavily pretreated population. They were treated with infigratinib, 125 mg daily on a 3 weeks on, 1 week off schedule. The overall response rate in the trial was 23%. Interestingly, we noted that patients who had received fewer lines of therapy had a better response rate compared with those who had received 2 or more lines of therapy. The progression-free survival in this trial was 7 months, the duration of response was 5 months, and overall survival extended to beyond 12 months; this was a pivotal and positive trial. I’ve just described the results of FOLFOX [folinic acid, fluorouracil, oxaliplatin] standard chemotherapy, which are relatively poor in comparison. Therefore, this drug got an accelerated approval from the FDA. The accelerated approval mechanism is a conditional approval that requires a subsequent phase 3 trial, which is being conducted at this time. This is called the PROOF trial. The patients who have not received any prior chemotherapy, treatment-naïve patients, are treated with infigratinib vs gemcitabine and cisplatin in the first-line setting. We are still waiting on the results of this trial, but it’s very exciting that patients like the one described now have an FDA-approved option for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma with infigratinib. This is now known as Truseltiq, which was only the second drug to be approved by the FDA for cholangiocarcinoma. It is certainly a historic event for treating this disease.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Global Phase 3 Study Explores Belzutifan/Lenvatinib Doublet in Advanced RCC

The novel combination of belzutifan and lenvatinib will be tested against cabozantinib in a phase 3 clinical trial of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Enrollment has begun in the phase 3 study of belzutifan (Welireg) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) versus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, according to a poster presented during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium: North America.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Options upon Progression on ADT

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: For most patients in our practice, the second drug after androgen deprivation therapy is an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, and that would be true in either metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, non-metastatic CRPC, or in mCRPC. With progression on an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, we have choices. The disease state we're now talking about would be patients with mCRPC and disease progression despite prior androgen receptor pathway inhibitors. Among available approved options, our standard approach would be to use docetaxel. That's not a decision we would take lightly. An important point to make here is that we wouldn't switch systemic treatments in this setting based on PSA progression alone. We would continue the androgen receptor pathway inhibitor until radiographic and/or clinical progression.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

New Pharmacological Frontiers in Neuroendocrine Cancer Treatment

From precision radiotherapeutics to small molecule inhibitors, Scott Paulson, MD, discusses a new array of pharmacological treatments for World Neuroendocrine Cancer Day. Scott Paulson, MD, is the codirector of the Gastrointestinal Research Program for The US Oncology Network and medical director for the Neuroendocrine Research and Treatment Center at Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

DLBCL: Prognosis and Goals of Therapy

Marin F. Xavier, MD: For some patients here, [I’d like to get your] your sense about typical response rates. A third category is relapses and monitoring therapy in the post-frontline setting. I think of this disease as binary: either you’re cured or you’re not. If you’re not, in the past that meant there’s 20% who could be salvaged with autologous stem cell transplant; the rest will die. Now we’re in this new era. We have other therapies that are effective. I always go by that same thing. In the old days, if you lump everybody together—high risk, ultra triple hits, and regular—then you would say 60% can be cured and up to 80% salvage can be cured. The total is 80%, and 20% will die from a refractory disease up front. I don’t think I’ll change that in clinical practice. I feel we’re a little smarter about the biology, so I don’t think you can lump everybody together anymore. We know more prognostic information than we did 20 years ago.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Risk Assessments Can Improve Tailored Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses how risk assessments and new drug combinations could influence treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a hematologist at the Mayo Clinic and chair of the Plasma Cell Disorders Scientific Committee at the American Society of Hematology, discusses how risk assessments and new drug combinations could influence treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Bemcentinib for NSCLC Granted FDA Fast Track Designation

Bemcentinib is currently being studied in combination with pembrolizumab and has demonstrated a good safety profile. The FDA has granted an FDA fast track designation to bemcentinib (BGB324) in combination with an anti-PD-(L)1 agent for the treatment of STK11-mutated advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to a press release by BerGenBio ASA.1.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

Experts Discuss Diagnostic and Treatment Options for a Patient With mCRPC

After 8 months on enzalutamide, a 75-year-old patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer showed a PSA level of 60.7 ng/mL, enlargement of known pelvic lymph nodes, and progressive disease. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Daniel P. Petrylak, MD of Yale School of Medicine and Susan F. Slovin, MD,...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Prognosis of Ocular Adnexal Region Involvement in MCL Remains Poor

Ocular adnexal region involvement remains rare, presenting in only between 1% to 5% of mantle cell lymphoma cases. Compared with systemic mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), patients with orbital adnexal region (OAR) involvement do not differ significantly in terms of epidemiological, pathological, and prognostic characteristics, and better prognostic models are needed for better characterization of patients with purported high-risk disease, according to a literature review and case study published in Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Intratumoral BO-112 With Pembrolizumab Shows Clinical Benefit in Advanced Melanoma

Phase 2 results presented during the SITC Annual Meeting show that adding intratumoral BO-112 to pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma can induce durable responses. Intratumoral administration of BO-112 in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) demonstrated a satisfactory objective response rate in patients with advanced melanoma whose disease has progressed following anti-PD-1-based therapy, meeting the primary end point of the phase 2 SPOTLIGHT-203/KEYNOTE-B77 trial (NCT04570332).1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves Ropeginterferon Alfa-2b-njft for Adults With Polcythemia Vera

Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft has been granted FDA approval for the treatment of adults patients with polycythemia vera. The FDA has granted approval to ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (Besremi) for the treatment of adults with polycythemia vera (PV).1. Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft is a monopegylated, long-acting interferon, which has been approved based on results from the...
HEALTH

