After a rough start, the New England Patriots seem to have hit their stride and are rolling in the right direction. Are they the best in the AFC?. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have consistently been among the best teams the NFL has had to offer. With the number of championships Belichick has brought to New England and the consistency in the Patriots’ ability to get to the Super Bowl, it’s clear that the Patriots have been one of the best teams in the AFC year in and year out.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO