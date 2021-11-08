CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Player Contract Expiry Dates

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VGA8r_0cpzapZ200

There is no doubt what an amazing job Jurgen Klopp has done since joining Liverpool in October 2015 and as well as adding major trophies, the Reds have also seen the value of their squad increase by staggering levels.

Much of this is down to not only the man management and coaching skills of Klopp and his backroom staff but also fantastic recruitment overseen by Sporting Director Michael Edwards.

We at LFC Transfer Room have taken a look at the current market value of Liverpool's playing staff with their contract expiry dates.

All values have been sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk.

Player NameAgePositionMarket Value in £sContract Expiry Date

Total

£779.85million

‘If You Play Like That, It Won’t Be Long Before You Play Again’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started this season as the 5th or 6th choice Liverpool midfielder but due to injuries, the England international is currently a starter for the Reds. When Liverpool signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, there was a lot of hope that he could break into Jurgen Klopp's side and become a Steven Gerrard esque player.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

