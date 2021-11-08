The Latest Values Of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Squad With Player Contract Expiry Dates

There is no doubt what an amazing job Jurgen Klopp has done since joining Liverpool in October 2015 and as well as adding major trophies, the Reds have also seen the value of their squad increase by staggering levels.

Much of this is down to not only the man management and coaching skills of Klopp and his backroom staff but also fantastic recruitment overseen by Sporting Director Michael Edwards.

We at LFC Transfer Room have taken a look at the current market value of Liverpool's playing staff with their contract expiry dates.

All values have been sourced from transfermarkt.co.uk.

Player NameAgePositionMarket Value in £sContract Expiry Date

Total

£779.85million

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook