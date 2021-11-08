CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Young Compete Against Old in Hottest US Rental Market in a Decade

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenting an apartment can be a challenge for new college graduates who are facing the hottest U.S. rental market in a decade, along with some unexpected competition from millennials - people aged 24 to 40 - and even baby boomers - the over-57 club. "You have aging millennials who...

The Motley Fool

This Is the Worst Type of Real Estate to Invest in

It's difficult to accurately predict housing prices. The trick to real estate investing is to pick a good location and know the market. There's such a thing as being overleveraged. Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG), the online real estate marketplace, recently announced that it's shutting down its homebuying section, Zillow Offers....
REAL ESTATE
Only In New Hampshire

This City In New Hampshire Is The Hottest Market In America For Buying or Selling A Home

No matter where you choose to live in New Hampshire, you can be certain that you’ve made the right choice. As one of the most beautiful states in New England, there’s no bad place to call your home. If you love the mountains, there are lots of places to hide amongst the trees. And if cities are more your speed, we’ve got plenty of those too. But these days one city in particular seems to be at the top of people’s lists. If you have plans to move, you might want to do it soon or face having to wait for things to cool down.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Atlanta

Metro Atlanta Residents Impacted By Highest Inflation In Decades

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — We’re seeing the highest inflation in decades in the country, and according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Atlanta’s inflation topped all other metro areas around the country as of October 2021. Skyrocketing prices have Metro Atlanta consumers shaking their heads. More demand and less supply is causing inflation. “We have to pay a lot of gas, and we travel more than most people,” said Raphael Alvarez, a construction worker and Atlanta resident. “I think at this time we have no choice but to pay,” said DeKalb County resident Howard Woodburn. The BLS’s...
ATLANTA, GA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rental scams on the rise with hot housing market

BOSTON — A hot housing market is making it tough for first-time buyers to find something affordable and it’s also impacting would-be renters. Renters are now competing with buyers who are being priced out and that’s causing rents to skyrocket. But it’s also creating a new market: rental scams. Schemes...
BOSTON, MA
southsoundbiz.com

Report: Tacoma is Among Top Cities Nationwide with Century-Old Rentals

Attention history buffs and aficionados of old-fashioned buildings: Did you know that Tacoma ranks among the top 20 cities with the oldest average apartment buildings that remain in operation more than a century later?. According to recent data provided by RentCafe.com, a nationwide apartment search web site and a part...
TACOMA, WA
Markets Insider

These 10 cities have seen the hottest crypto-hiring market in 2021

Firms across the US are quickly hiring cryptocurrency experts to fill the ranks as blockchain technology becomes more widely adopted. According to LinkedIn data reported on by Bloomberg, the top three cities hiring for crypto jobs were, unsurprisingly, San Francisco, Austin, and New York. San Francisco hired four crypto experts...
ECONOMY
probuilder.com

Why the Real Estate Market May Never Be the Same

Over the past two years, homebuyers have discovered a housing market redefined by inflated prices, cutthroat competition, and virtual house hunting. Throughout 2020, 63 percent of North American home buyers made at least one offer on a home that they had never stepped into, The New York Times reports. Covid-era...
REAL ESTATE
dallassun.com

It's a Big Deal: Cyberweek Sale from Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Means Seven Days to save up to 50% on Holiday and 2022 Travel

Nov. 24-Dec. 1 booking window for memory-making experiences at 35 distinctive hotels and resorts. BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Benchmark Resorts & Hotels® is turning pent-up travel dreams into memory-making getaways with a seven-day Cyberweek Sale. Travelers who book between Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 12:01 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 1 at midnight (both Eastern Standard Time), can snare big-deal savings of up to 50% on stays at 35 (and counting) distinctive hotels and resorts in appealing snow, sand and city destinations from Vail to Vermont, Phoenix to Florida and Hawaii to the Texas Hill Country. While the booking window is short, many of the deals extend well into 2022, making the Cyberweek Sale a can't-miss opportunity to plan everything from a last-minute holiday getaway to a summer vacation.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Affordable housing and the Build Back Better Act

November 12, 2021 - While the affordable housing industry started 2021 with a big win when the 4% low-income housing tax credit (the "4% LIHTC") was fixed at a true 4% rate, it has the potential to end the year with several additional big wins that will change the industry for at least the next five years.
REAL ESTATE
Mackinac Center for Public Policy

The Arguments Against Short-Term Rentals Are Shallow

Legislation being considered in Michigan would prevent municipalities from banning short-term rentals. Local government officials and the taxpayer-funded groups that represent them in Lansing are fighting against the bill. But their arguments are shallow and sometimes nonsensical. Many counties, cities and townships across Michigan have bans on short-term rentals, typically...
LANSING, MI
Tampa Bay Times

‘Granny flats’ are rising in popularity amid the pandemic, study says

It was a familiar request. The woman on the phone, who was 87, was looking to buy a place for her and her daughter. The plan was simple: Her adult daughter would live in a single-family home, and she would be in an accessory dwelling unit — a small, standalone housing unit on the same property that can be used as everything from a yoga studio to a home office to an independent apartment.
REAL ESTATE
fox13news.com

Rent prices soar in St. Petersburg

A group of more than 200 people came together in St. Petersburg demanding the city council step in and do something about soaring rent prices. In many cases the rent hike is so bad, people say they are having to move out of the city in order to find an affordable place to live.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WTOK-TV

Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month in September, in many cases for more money elsewhere as companies bump up pay to fill job openings that are close to an all-time high. The Labor Department said Friday that 4.4 million people...
BUSINESS

