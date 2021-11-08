Case 1: Systemic Therapy Options in RCC

Complex challenges have arisen with classifying and treating hematologic malignancies in recent years, according to Jorge E. Cortes, MD. As investigators have developed a greater understanding of treating hematologic malignancies, they have been faced with increasingly complex challenges, especially when classifying and treating these cancers. A lot has changed, according to Jorge E. Cortes, MD, director at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. Cortes shared his insights in an interview with Targeted Therapies in Oncology™ prior to the 26th Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma. The conference, hosted by Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), will be held in Miami Beach, Florida, in February 2022.
