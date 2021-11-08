CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Case 1: Systemic Therapy Options in RCC

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Motzer, MD: Eric, you’ve been a co-chair of the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network], for the kidney cancer guidelines. How do they see the therapy for an intermediate-risk patient in terms of regimens and preferred regimens at level 1? Can you give us a brief overview?. Eric Jonasch,...

mCRPC: Monitoring Patients

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: In my practice, the main state of monitoring is a serial measurement of PSA. Typically, serum PSA is measured every 3 months while [a patient is] on androgen deprivation therapy. Then, in a patient with an appropriate response, as in this case, we would repeat imaging after 1 year to establish a new baseline and to exclude the remote possibility of cancer progression despite a lower, undetectable PSA.
New Research Warrants Use of TKI/ICI Salvage Therapy in Metastatic RCC

Sarah P. Psutka, MD, discusses the key findings of a retrospective study of the efficacy of Immune checkpoint inhibitor plus tyrosine kinase inhibitor as any-line treatment for patients with renal cell carcinoma. Sarah P. Psutka, MD, a urologic oncologist and associate professor in the Department of Urology at the University...
Proactive Approach Needed in Managing Adverse Reactions Associated With Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab In Advanced RCC

As lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab combination therapy results in a wide range of adverse effects, some which even led to discontinuation of the treatment, investigators suggest a proactive strategy for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) often resulted...
Emerging Psychedelic Therapies

Here's why psychedelics might be a valuable addition to mental health treatment. Alexander Somjen discusses the fragmented psychedelic industry, regulatory frameworks, and potential commercial success. Alexander Somjen is the CEO and Director of Origin Therapeutics.
Case 1: Patient Management in RCC

Robert Motzer, MD: Let’s move on to an overview of the case and your ideas on general management strategies for these patients. We’ve certainly focused on the TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor]–I/O [immuno-oncology] data, but nivolumab plus ipilimumab is a strong contender in this space, and for intermediate- and poor-risk patients, we only have four good regimens. How do you choose, Eric, what’s your go-to regimen for your intermediate- and poor-risk patients? How do you decide on 1 program over another?
Metastatic RCC Survival Approaching 5 Years

James Brugarolas, MD, PhD, discusses updated survival data in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. James Brugarolas, MD, PhD, director of the Kidney Cancer Program, professor of Internal Medicine, and the Sherry Wigley Crow Cancer Research Endowed Chair at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, discusses updated survival data in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
POAAGG study targets gene therapy options for glaucoma

Investigators find that mutations could lead to early treatment intervention. Investigators at the Scheie Eye Institute at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia led by Joan O’Brien, MD, director of the institute, chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology, and the Nina C. Mackall Research Professor of Ophthalmology at Penn Medicine, conducted the POAAGG study,1 a population-based, cross-sectional, case-control study, to gain better insight into how and why the disease affects the African American population.
DLBCL: Prognosis and Goals of Therapy

Marin F. Xavier, MD: For some patients here, [I’d like to get your] your sense about typical response rates. A third category is relapses and monitoring therapy in the post-frontline setting. I think of this disease as binary: either you’re cured or you’re not. If you’re not, in the past that meant there’s 20% who could be salvaged with autologous stem cell transplant; the rest will die. Now we’re in this new era. We have other therapies that are effective. I always go by that same thing. In the old days, if you lump everybody together—high risk, ultra triple hits, and regular—then you would say 60% can be cured and up to 80% salvage can be cured. The total is 80%, and 20% will die from a refractory disease up front. I don’t think I’ll change that in clinical practice. I feel we’re a little smarter about the biology, so I don’t think you can lump everybody together anymore. We know more prognostic information than we did 20 years ago.
Next Generation Androgen Receptor Inhibitors

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: In my practice, androgen receptor pathway inhibitors are a mainstay of treatment for patients with non-metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This class of drugs has brought approval across a wide spectrum of clinical disease states from metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) and nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).
New Targets Needed for Immunotherapy in Metastatic RCC

While immunotherapy has high and durable response rates, most patients die of the disease. Great progress has been made using immunotherapy for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), however, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, according to a presentation given by Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA, at the International Kidney Cancer Symposium North American 2021 Annual Congress.1.
Treatment Options upon Progression on ADT

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: For most patients in our practice, the second drug after androgen deprivation therapy is an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, and that would be true in either metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer, non-metastatic CRPC, or in mCRPC. With progression on an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor, we have choices. The disease state we're now talking about would be patients with mCRPC and disease progression despite prior androgen receptor pathway inhibitors. Among available approved options, our standard approach would be to use docetaxel. That's not a decision we would take lightly. An important point to make here is that we wouldn't switch systemic treatments in this setting based on PSA progression alone. We would continue the androgen receptor pathway inhibitor until radiographic and/or clinical progression.
Roundtable Discussion: Gadgeel Discusses Challenges in Testing and Treating Patients With Non–Driver-Mutated Metastatic NSCLC

A 59-year-old Asian man presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea. A discussion of the case was led by Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, during a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable, Shirish M. Gadgeel, MD, division head of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and...
Experience with Darolutamide in Clinical Practice

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: My personal experience with darolutamide is well aligned with the published results from the ARAMIS study. The drug has a favorable safety profile. We participated in the ARAMIS trial and, candidly, it was quite difficult to distinguish between placebo and darolutamide treatment patients during the blinded portion of the trial. My post-approval experience has been similar to that. Patients report a good quality of life during treatment. It would be rare to require a treatment interruption or dose reduction with darolutamide, so the tolerability has been consistent with what's been reported from the ARAMIS trial. Our efficacy experience is similar with most patients experiencing durable PSA response and relatively long time to progression before requiring a change in systemic treatment.
Conference Will Highlight Strategic Treatment Delineation in AML, CML

Complex challenges have arisen with classifying and treating hematologic malignancies in recent years, according to Jorge E. Cortes, MD. As investigators have developed a greater understanding of treating hematologic malignancies, they have been faced with increasingly complex challenges, especially when classifying and treating these cancers. A lot has changed, according to Jorge E. Cortes, MD, director at the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. Cortes shared his insights in an interview with Targeted Therapies in Oncology™ prior to the 26th Annual International Congress on Hematologic Malignancies®: Focus on Leukemias, Lymphomas, and Myeloma. The conference, hosted by Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), will be held in Miami Beach, Florida, in February 2022.
The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
Sequencing Liver-directed Therapy With Systemic Therapy When Treating Gastrointestinal NETs

Gaby Gabriel, MD, program director, interventional radiology residency and assistant program director, diagnostic radiology residency, University of Kentucky, discusses the potential sequencing in the combination of liver-directed therapy with systemic therapy. Pharmacy Times interviewed Gaby Gabriel, MD, program director, interventional radiology residency and assistant program director, diagnostic radiology residency, University...
Roundtable Discussion: Rizzieri Compares Benefits and Challenges of Tafasitamab in Patients With DLBCL

One year after a 75-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma achieved remission following 6 cycles of R-CHOP, the patient relapsed but declined transplant. David A. Rizzieri, MD, professor of Medicine, chief, Section of Hematologic Malignancies, clinical vice-chief, and associate director for Clinical Research at Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine led a group of peers in a discussion about a 75-year-old man with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Global Phase 3 Study Explores Belzutifan/Lenvatinib Doublet in Advanced RCC

The novel combination of belzutifan and lenvatinib will be tested against cabozantinib in a phase 3 clinical trial of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Enrollment has begun in the phase 3 study of belzutifan (Welireg) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) versus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, according to a poster presented during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium: North America.
Shu Discusses Testing and Targeted Treatment in Patients With Nonmetastatic NSCLC

An otherwise healthy 60-year-old White woman presented with a nonproductive cough. The patient's case was the topic of discussion during a recent Case-Based Roundtable event. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Catherine Ann Shu, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, clinical director, Thoracic Medical Oncology at Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center of Columbia University in New York, NY, discussed the case of a 60-year-old patient with non–small cell lung cancer.
