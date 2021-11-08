Texans' Chris Conley: Hauls in two in loss

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad. Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.
Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
If I were Peyton Manning’s son, I’d have a hard time finding another NFL quarterback I look up to more. But in the case of Marshall Manning, it looks like Josh Allen has become the player he looks up to most.
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
Former New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung was arrested yesterday on multiple charges, according to a new report. Chung was charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. The three-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly be arraigned today in...
Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has officially hit a rough patch this season, but it doesn’t sound like head coach Andy Reid is too worried about it. During this Thursday’s press conference, Reid spoke to the media about Mahomes’ turnover problem. The former MVP already has nine interceptions this season.
State Farm appears to be sticking with Aaron Rodgers. The insurance company has featured Rodgers on several prominent commercial campaigns over the years. Rodgers has served as a spokesperson for the brand, appearing in viral campaigns alongside other notable athletes, like Patrick Mahomes. However, Rodgers currently finds himself in hot...
There have been long-standing rumors that Peyton Manning wants to own or run an NFL team. With the Denver Broncos in an uncertain ownership situation, it’s no surprise that Manning has been linked to that possibility. An ongoing dispute within the Broncos’ ownership group has increased the likelihood that the...
These three NFL starting quarterback played badly enough in Week 7 to merit being benched. The NFL is an unforgiving league, and when your starting quarterback plays terribly, everyone will call you out. Not everybody is fortunate enough to have Aaron Rodgers as their main man under center, nor are...
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
Earlier today Mike Vrabel had to be the bearer of bad news and inform everyone that Titans star running back Derrick Henry would require foot surgery. Today, the team made the announcement that fans also didn’t want to hear. On Monday, the Titans officially placed the two-time NFL rushing champion...
In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
Sometimes I think the scriptwriters who create the weekly action that is NFL football throw in a few plot twists every week just to make sure we are paying attention. From one of the game's most unique endings to an unbelievable reason to stop play, this week's NFL action certainly measured up for the weekly dose of "what just happened"?
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
