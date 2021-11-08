FIU Engineering receives $22.9 million from U.S. Army to advance research on high performance additive manufacturing technologies

The FII High-Performance Computing Data Center is a 100-ft-tall, 28,000-sq-ft glass sphere that’s the centralized network and data center control hub for the Foxconn campus in the Wisconn Valley. The mechanical systems include a geothermal well field, energy-efficient air handling units and radiant heating and cooling. The building has a server room, a 5G laboratory, an auditorium, a campus centralized network operations hub and offices. The glass for the globe has specific frit patterns and UV protection. To build the globe, the concrete floor/column structure and the glass and steel facade had to be entirely independent of each other. The sequence of installation was executed by placing/pouring all of the floors first, then prebuilding steel structure pieces that could be craned into place before the glass panes were installed.

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO