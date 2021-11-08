CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIU Engineering receives $22.9 million from U.S. Army to advance research on high performance additive manufacturing technologies

By Elizabeth Calzadilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida International University (FIU) has received a five-year, $22.9 million grant from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Army Research Laboratory to advance additive manufacturing technologies that aid in the repair, design and durability of high-performance materials that will be used to manufacture next-generation vehicles and munitions. "There...

