Six months ago, the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County (AAHS) entered into an option to purchase the historic Merrill-Williamson House at 264 Natchez Street. Now, with more than $1.2 million raised toward the purchase and restoration of the home as a Center for Historic Preservation and Study of African-American History, the closing on the purchase has been set for Friday, November 12 at 11 a.m. The community is encouraged to help celebrate, and lunch will be provided.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO