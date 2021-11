Der Weg Einer Freiheit and vocalist Dávid Mako of The Devil's Trade have teamed up for a new single titled "Immortal." "Early 2018, I was asked by Crippled Black Phoenix to fill in on guitars," said vocalist Nikita Kamprad. "After two shows in the Netherlands and Germany we started our journey through the eastern parts of Europe and in Budapest we were joined by a Hungarian dark singer-songwriter I never heard of back then. This was the first time I met our friend Dávid Mako aka The Devil's Trade who's one of those artists being able to move you to tears solely through his voice. Ever since I saw him performing his doomy folk songs for the first time I knew there's something absolutely unique about him and on top he's just one of the nicest and most humble human beings I know.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO