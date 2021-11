Even with a potential date with Eastern on the horizon, West Essex wouldn’t deviate from the task at hand. In order to get there, the Knights, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, had to get past a fifth-ranked Shore team that was riding a 24-game winning streak into Monday’s NJSIAA Tournament of Champions play-in game in North Caldwell.

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO