CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Travis Scott Sued By Injured Fan Over ‘Preventable’ Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

The injured Astroworld concertgoer is suing Travis Scott, as well as Live Nation and other groups affiliated with the event, for $1 million in the aftermath of tragedy.

Travis Scott is facing the first of what could be many lawsuits related to the frightening incident at his Astroworld music festival that lead to eight deaths and hundreds of injuries. Manuel Souza, who was hurt during the crowd surge at the November 5 event held at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, filed a lawsuit against the 30-year-old rapper in Harris County District Court on Nov. 6, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Souza is suing Travis for $1 million and is also seeking a temporary restraining order from a judge to prevent destruction of evidence. Live Nation, ScoreMore, and Cactus Jack Records are also named in the lawsuit, which calls the Astroworld incident a “horrible — yet predictable and preventable — tragedy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uTnk_0cpzZCXa00
Travis Scott at a music festival in April 2019 (Photo: RMV/Shutterstock)

In the docs, Souza claim he “suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him.” The lawsuit also states that dangerous incidents have occurred at Travis’ concerts in the past, such as at Lollapalooza in 2015, when the rapper encouraged fans to cross security barricades and rush onto the stage. “He and those who promoted and supported this concert must take responsibility for their heinous actions,” Houston personal injury firm, Kherkher Garcia LLP, said in a statement. “We intend to hold them fully accountable by showing that this behavior will not be tolerated in our great city.”

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Travis and Live Nation for comment, but we haven’t heard back. The “SICKO MODE” singer was performing on stage during the show with surprise guest Drake when a a crowd stampede occurred in the audience of 50,000. The ensuing chaos left eight people dead and around 300 injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rWWh9_0cpzZCXa00
Astroworld event (Photo: Michael Wyke/AP/Shutterstock)

Travis addressed the incident in a short clip posted to Instagram on Nov. 7, where he clarified that he did not know about the situation during his performance. “I could just never imagine the severity of the situation…I’m honestly just devastated and I could never image anything like this just happening, he said. Travis also pledged to support local authorities investigating the disaster.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called for an investigation into the tragedy when he issued a statement on Nov. 6. Authorities also confirmed that a security guard was “pricked” by a needle and revived with Narcan at the event.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David & Louise Turpin: Everything To Know About Parents Who Enslaved 13 Children

Both David and Louise are serving out a life sentence for child cruelty, torture, false imprisonment, and cruelty to a dependent adult. After police raided their California home in 2018, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, were sentenced to life in prison in 2019, after the pair were discovered to have held their 13 children captive, and they were found to be malnourished. The couple were discovered after two of their children escaped in 2018 and one managed to call the police. The children will speak out about their experience in a Friday November 19 ABC 20/20 Special with Diane Sawyer. Find out more about Dylan and Louise Turpin here.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Lindsay Lohan: See 1st Photo Of Actress In Her New Netflix Holiday Film

Tis the season of LiLo. Netflix released the first look of Lindsay Lohan in her upcoming Christmas rom-com, and it should get you into the holiday spirit. Netflix’s official Twitter account summed it up: “She’s back!” Lindsay Lohan will star in an upcoming holiday rom-com for the streaming giant, and Netflix gave fans an early peek at this Christmas present on Friday (Nov. 12.) In the first still from the currently untitled movie, Lindsay, 35, looks radiant as she stands next to Chord Overstreet. LiLo rocks her trademark red hair, a forest green winter coat, a holiday sweater, and a red plaid scarf. Chord, 32, is also dressed for the cold weather in a dark plaid coat with a red scarf.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Texas police chief says he personally warned Travis Scott hours before eight died in Astroworld tragedy

The chief of the Houston Police personally warned Travis Scott about crowd control just hours before eight fans died during the tragedy at Astroworld Festival, according to a report. A source with knowledge of Houston Police Chief Troy Finner’s account of the day told the New York Times that he had visited the rapped at his trailer before he took to the stage on Friday in front of 50,000 fans in Houston, Texas.Chief Finner, who knows Mr Scott personally, is said to have relayed his concerns about the energy of the crowd which he said would include very devoted...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Travis Scott
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Horror video shows Astroworld festival-goers piled on each other as they scream for help

A horrifying video has surfaced of festival-goers piled on top of each other screaming for help while Travis Scott continued to perform on stage at the doomed Astroworld Festival on Friday night. The TikTok video, posted by @dieghtx30 and captioned “My Astroworld Experience”, appears to show the unconscious bodies of victims in a heap on the ground while others are seen desperately struggling to stay on their feet amid the deadly crush.Harrowing screams are heard coming from those in the crowd while shouts of “help” and “somebody’s going to die” ring out.The footage is one of many videos and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Lawsuits#Scoremore#Cactus Jack Records#Kherkher Garcia Llp#Travis And Live Nation
Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Astroworld news – latest: Travis Scott to pay for funerals as victim’s father says son left off list of dead

Travis Scott has offered to cover the costs of the funerals for the eight victims of Friday’s deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.Mr Scott also announced on Monday afternoon he was partnering with BetterHelp to provide free therapy for anyone impacted by the tragedy. The rapper and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing more than a dozen lawsuits related to the crowd surge that claimed eight lives and injured 300.More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed in Harris County by Monday against Mr Scott and Live Nation Entertainment. Among those suing Scott and festival organisers...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy