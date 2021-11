While discussing their departure from Big Sky, Keitel described filming the Peacock reboot in New Orleans. "I am surrounded by what feels like family," says Keitel. "Queer as Folk is gonna be so f*cking major. It's going to be a moment." Keitel adds: "It feels organically diverse — in terms of age, in terms of race and disability and gender identity. It feels organic. These friend groups, this looks like my friend group. It doesn't feel like manufactured Hollywood. It just feels correct. And the chemistry between the cast is like nothing that's been seen on TV. It's just magic. We've known each other for a few weeks, and I feel like I've known them for a lifetime."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO