CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Wild Looking Mansory Aston Martin DBX Has 800 Horsepower

By Shane McGlaun
Legit Reviews
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to modifying exotic vehicles for more style and performance, Mansory is one of the biggest companies in the game. The latest vehicle from Mansory is a heavily modified version of the 2022 Aston Martin DBX. From the factory, the...

www.legitreviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The Aston Martin Vanteon Could Hint At Aston Martin’s Future Design Language

It’s safe to say Aston Martin is late to the EV/hybrid bandwagon. With that being said, we already know that the British carmaker is already headed in that direction and the first of three (so far) planned EV models is said to debut in 2025. Like other makers, the change will not be sudden, as it’s being foreshadowed by revisions to the DB11, as well as other models. With Aston Martin’s upcoming EV models, one has to ask, how will future Aston Martin models look? Pixel artist Dejan Hristov may have the answer.
CARS
Top Speed

This 1,100 Horsepower, Supercharged Buick Regal Has Sequential Gears And A Mean Attitude

Cars from the 1980s are slowly rising in popularity, as cars like the Lancia Delta Integrale and Porsche 928 have become particularly sought-after collector cars. When it comes to American cars from that era, there really isn’t a whole lot of excitement, because of the oil crisis and severe restrictions, choking performance out of cars. That said, the YouTube channel AutoTopiaLA is giving us the tour of a 1986 Buick Regal resto-mod that has almost nothing in common with the original car.
CARS
Motor1.com

Aston Martin DBX Already Outselling All The Other Models Combined

Aston Martin was fashionably late to the SUV party, but as the saying goes, better late than never. The major investments made to build the DBX at the new Wales plant are paying off as Gaydon's first sports utility vehicle is already at the top of the company's sales charts. Not only that, demand for the high-riding AM – of which deliveries started in late Q3 2020 – is surpassing that of all the other models combined.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horsepower#Aston Martin Dbx#Management System
Carscoops

Aston Martin Celebrates 20 Years Of The V12 Vanquish

Back when it came out, the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish was the most advanced car the British automaker had made to date. Now, 20 years later, they are celebrating their accomplishment with a look back on the car’s history. The original V12 Vanquish was revealed to the world at the...
CARS
topgear.com

What’s the best word to describe Mansory’s modified Aston DBX?

We can think of a few for this widebody, double-winged 800bhp conversion…. Skip 11 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Brace your eyes, Mansory has gone full ham on the Aston Martin DBX, and the results are far from...
CARS
Pistonheads

Aston Martin Valkyrie deliveries begin

Oh dear. We've had the fuel crisis, the price of wood is up 50 per cent and, if you have kids - or you're still a bit of a kid yourself - you're probably trawling the internet in search of an Xbox series X, with everything crossed that you can bag one for Christmas. Shortages suck, right? How ironic, then, that deliveries of one of the world's most exclusive hypercars, the long-awaited Aston Martin Valkyrie, are just weeks away. Sorry if that rubs salt into your wounds, but it is a huge milestone for a project that started half a decade ago as one man's vision.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Finally, Aston Martin's First Customer Valkyrie Has Been Built

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has had one of the most troublesome gestation periods of any hypercar in recent memory, bar perhaps the Mercedes-AMG ONE. We've been getting teasers and updates over the past few years, but in the same period, we've also seen Aston go back and forth on whether it is truly committed to finishing the Valkyrie project. Fortunately, Aston Martin has finally got its act together and has allowed us to hear the epic engine, revealed a hardcore AMR Pro version, and even created a spectacular Spider variant. With all this going on in the foreground, Aston has been working behind the scenes to build the regular Valkyrie, and now the first customer example has been completed.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin’s New Chronograph Has a Subtle Nod to James Bond

After kicking off its partnership with Aston Martin with the Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition, Girard-Perregaux follows up with a more sporty tribute to the iconic British power car brand, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition. The watch combines features that represent the hottest look in watches at the moment. It’s a chronograph with a stainless steel case and bracelet and a green dial—in this case, Aston Martin’s take on British racing green, and just as Aston Martin’s green cars are coated with seven layers of paint, seven layers of color are applied to the dial of this special edition. Compared...
CARS
Motor1.com

Hotter Aston Marin DBX S Spied Hustling Around The Nurburgring

It wasn’t long after Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers confirmed more DBX variants were coming that our spy photographers captured two different prototypes out testing. We know there’s a mild-hybrid variant that will debut before the end of the year, but it’s the high-performance model we find a bit more exciting. In September, we spotted the DBX S doing towing tests, but new photos now show it at the Nurburgring race track.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Aston Martin DBX S Reveals High-Performance Modifications

We know that two new Aston Martin DBX variants are in the works: a plug-in hybrid and a high-performance SUV. Each will appeal to different types of buyers. The currently on sale "standard" DBX isn't too shabby itself thanks to its AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 542 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. It's still unclear what the hybrid will get but the even more potent purely combustion-powered DBX has the potential for greatness. Why?
CARS
Autoweek.com

DBX Accounts for over Half of Aston Martin Sales

Aston Martin DBX represented 2186 of all of the automaker's deliveries in the first nine months of this year, while all other models combined amounted to 2,064 units delivered in the same time frame. The automaker had been planning an SUV for quite some time, intended to be a volume...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Q By Aston Martin Reveals A Very Special DBX

Aston Martin is more than capable of producing breathtakingly gorgeous machines, but if you're willing to part with some more cash, the British luxury marque will happily indulge your desires for personalization. Like so many other high-end automakers, AM has a bespoke division that can produce almost anything you can imagine, and it has turned out some spectacular creations. Q by Aston Martin, as the division is known, has worked on numerous vehicles from the DB11 to the DBX, and it's the latter that has again received some work in today's story. The last time we covered such a car, it was a sinister-looking build, but the Aston Martin DBX that the Q division has worked on now is all class.
CARS
Autoblog

Aston Martin Valkyrie begins production in dashing green dress

A new era of hypercars is officially born today, as the first production Aston Martin Valkyrie rolls off the line. That’s right, the Valkyrie is officially starting its extremely limited production. The Valkyrie entering production now also means that Aston Martin has beaten Mercedes and its competing hypercar, the AMG...
CARS
Top Speed

These Photos Confirm Aston Martin Has a High-Performance DBX in the Works

Back in August 2021 we learned that Aston Martin was planning a whole bunch of different DBX models, and I even went so far to suggest that a DBX coupe is inevitable. These new spy shots aren’t of that crazy model, but this is the DBX S – the high-performance DBX that you probably didn’t know you’d want. Our photographers caught it blazing around the Nürburgring in all its glory.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy