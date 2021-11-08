Wild Looking Mansory Aston Martin DBX Has 800 Horsepower

The Aston Martin Valkyrie has had one of the most troublesome gestation periods of any hypercar in recent memory, bar perhaps the Mercedes-AMG ONE. We've been getting teasers and updates over the past few years, but in the same period, we've also seen Aston go back and forth on whether it is truly committed to finishing the Valkyrie project. Fortunately, Aston Martin has finally got its act together and has allowed us to hear the epic engine, revealed a hardcore AMR Pro version, and even created a spectacular Spider variant. With all this going on in the foreground, Aston has been working behind the scenes to build the regular Valkyrie, and now the first customer example has been completed.

