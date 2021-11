EDITOR: This country needs more activists. Too many citizens are complacent and don’t want to confront the many problems we face. We also need to learn how to promote a cause without infringing on the rights of others. I was disappointed to read that the Farm Bureau meeting on dealing with activists was canceled (“County official pulls out of event,” Thursday). It could have been a way to inform Farm Bureau members on how to defend their personal and property rights without escalating into violence. Protesters have the right to protest, but only legally.

PROTESTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO