How to Visit Cabo San Lucas Like a Celebrity

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO – November 5, 2021 – Occupying prime real estate along the coveted shores of Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas is Corazón Cabo Resort & Spa, the newest addition to Noble House Hotels & Resorts’ elite collection. Slated to debut in early 2022, this $100 million reveal will feature a new-build tower with 204 rooms and suites, contemporary meeting space, the highest and most lavish rooftop bar in Cabo, two infinity edge pools, and various dining options. Currently, guests can experience the modern guestrooms, pools, lobby and posh rooftop bar, while next year’s grand reveal will encompass the complete unveiling including the signature restaurant and fresh meeting space.
