How to Visit Cabo San Lucas Like a Celebrity

The bride and groom are always the stars of the show when it comes to a wedding, and Paris Hilton and Carter Reum delivered at their gorgeous LA ceremony on Nov. 11. As much as we adore the floral appliqués trickling down Paris's opulent gown, we do have to take a moment to recognize one of the best dressed guests in attendance: Scream Queen Emma Roberts. Walking hand in hand with Britney Spears's longtime manager, Cade Hudson, Emma floated through the entrance of the venue in a black tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO