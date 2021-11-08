CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Popular religion speaker returning to HCC virtually

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPlNI_0cpzYe6100

Buddhist monk Tsering Phuntsok, who has visited Hopkinsville Community College annually for roughly the past decade, will be a virtual guest of the college’s Religion & Philosophy Club at noon Tuesday, Nov. 9. He will be speaking on the subject of Buddhist Purification. The public may join the talk via Zoom.

“Tsering has been a great friend of the college, and while we aren’t able to have him visit in person, we are happy to benefit from his wisdom and talk, and grateful for the technology to do so,” Dr. Ken Casey, HCC’s religion professor, said in a press release. “He has a good understanding of American mindset, American students. I just think we have a real treasure in him and his ties to Kentucky. We can’t take all of our students to Nepal, but we can bring Nepal to them.”

The monk’s Hopkinsville presentation is in partnership with Valencia College in Orlando. It is virtual because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Phuntsok will cover topics including how to free oneself from impurities like ignorance, greed and hatred,” the HCC release states. “He will discuss Buddhist methods of cultivating and nurturing a pure mind, emphasizing wisdom, compassion, and generosity. A practicing Buddhist monk for more than 25 years, Phuntsok entered the Nyingmapa Monastery in Bir, India, at age 16. For the first 17 years he studied and practiced in the Nyingmapa tradition of Tibetan Buddhism, receiving training in meditation, Buddhist scripture and philosophy, tantric ritual, llama dancing, music and Buddhist ritual in general.”

To join the Buddhist Purification talk with Phuntsok, use this Zoom link. https://valenciacollege.zoom.us/j/2800786348. The meeting ID is 280 078 6348.

