The South Carolina Christmas Tree officially arrived at the state house in Columbia yesterday. The 35 foot Fir Tree made it’s way to the Palmetto State from a farm in Maryland. The Governor’s Tree Lighting ceremony is scheduled for November 21st from 6 to 7 pm and Covid-19 protocols will be in place during the event. People who attend the event can enjoy performances from artists across the state as well as hear a message from Governor McMaster’s during the ceremony.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO