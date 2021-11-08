CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Browns

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqy3J_0cpzWgeD00

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the biggest reason why people believe this team can make a run in 2021 and beyond.

The 24-year-old has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he didn't play like it in Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Browns.

Burrow threw two interceptions, including a pick-six in the red zone that gave Cleveland an early lead.

“I didn’t play very well," he said after the game. "If I play better we’re in that game, we have a chance to win that game. I just didn’t play well. That’s all there is to it.”

Of course there is more to it. Burrow was sacked five times and hit another 12 times on the day.

Guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins didn't make plays downfield that they would normally make. The Bengals' defense played like the 2020 version and not the unit that kept opponents in check during the first seven weeks of the season.

But Burrow's right about keeping them in the game. If he doesn't turn the ball over, there's a good chance Cincinnati hangs around, much like they did in their two meetings with Cleveland last season.

Burrow's thrown at least one interception in the past five games. Jon Kitna is the only Bengals' quarterback to do that since 2000. He's tied with Sam Darnold for the NFL-lead in interceptions thrown (11).

The Bengals and Burrow will look to solve their turnover issues during the bye week.

“We just turned the ball over. I’ve got to take care of the ball better—we’ve all got to take care of the ball better," Burrow said. "When we were rolling in the first half, we just kept turning the ball over, and that was killing us. You can’t do that.”

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 1

Related
AllBengals

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

CINCINNATI — The Browns never trailed in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Bengals. Cincinnati has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Here are three thoughts on the loss:. Stars Struggle in Crucial Moments. The Bengals' best players struggled on Sunday. Joe Burrow threw two interceptions, including a...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
The Spun

Tony Romo Has Some Brutally Honest Advice For Joe Burrow

In just his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow seems to have all of the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals gunslinger has been a major reason for his team’s early season success and has gelled with his talented group of wide receivers through the first eight weeks of the campaign.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Has Blunt Admission Following Sunday’s Loss

Sunday was not a good day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati was crushed by Cleveland, 41-16, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns, playing in the first game of the post-Odell Beckham Jr. era, dominated their divisional rival Bengals from start to finish. Burrow had a particularly tough day....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football
AllBengals

Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' Ugly Loss to the Browns

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were crushed by the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Jake Liscow and I react to the loss, plus we discuss a flawed defense, Joe Burrow's turnovers and so much more. Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or...
NFL
AllBengals

Former Bengals Defensive End Darius Hodge Claimed By Dolphins

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Darius Hodge was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Friday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Cincinnati waived the rookie on Thursday and there was at least some hope that he would return to the practice squad. Instead, Hodge will continue his career in Miami.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Bengals Activate Chidobe Awuzie From COVID-19 Reserve List

CINCINNATI — The Bengals activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the NFL's COVID-19 Reserve list on Saturday. That means the veteran cornerback tested negative on consecutive days and isn't dealing with any symptoms. He was placed on the list on Wednesday. Linebacker Markus Bailey was also placed on the list following...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett takes shot at coaching staff after Browns’ embarrassing loss to Patriots

Myles Garrett knows exactly what went wrong for his team after the New England Patriots blew out the Cleveland Browns in their Week 10 showdown. The Patriots obliterated the Browns 45-7, with Cleveland’s rushing and passing game effectively shut down by New England. Baker Mayfield was able to throw only one touchdown, completing just 11 of 21 pass attempts for 73 yards. Not to mention that he had one interception.
NFL
AllBengals

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Days in Cleveland Appear to be Numbered

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Sunday, but they might not have to go up against Cleveland's biggest star. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn't practice with the team on Wednesday and general manager Andrew Berry had multiple conversations with Beckham's agent about his future in Cleveland. One...
NFL
AllBengals

No Deal: Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

CINCINNATI — The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon and like most of the league, the Bengals didn't make a move. Cincinnati could've used another edge rusher or interior offensive linemen and they were involved in talks, but a deal never got done. It's fair to wonder...
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow is losing ground in Comeback Player of the Year sweepstakes

When the 2021 season began, Joe Burrow seemed like a good candidate to be crowned Comeback Player of the Year at season’s end. He missed the final six games of his rookie season due to injury and people were psyched to see him take the field again in year two of his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Journal-News

Bengals, Burrow wary of Garrett, Browns’ pass rush

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have plenty to worry about facing the Cleveland Browns defense on Sunday, but there’s no doubt one player is on the forefront of his mind. As much as the addition of Jadeveon Clowney has improved the Browns pass rush, fellow defensive end...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
555
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy