Backyard Play Systems Recalls Playsets With Wooden Roof Due To Entrapment Hazards

CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your backyard playset could be putting your kids at risk.

Backyard Play Systems is recalling thousands of its outdoor playsets with a wooden roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ax31u_0cpzWbEa00

(Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, kids could ‘become trapped in a gap in the structure.’

The playsets were sold online at Costco from March 2019 through May 2021 and at Lowes from December 2020 through May 2021.

For more information on affected products, click here.

Comments / 0

 

