Backyard Play Systems Recalls Playsets With Wooden Roof Due To Entrapment Hazards
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Your backyard playset could be putting your kids at risk.
Backyard Play Systems is recalling thousands of its outdoor playsets with a wooden roof.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, kids could ‘become trapped in a gap in the structure.’
The playsets were sold online at Costco from March 2019 through May 2021 and at Lowes from December 2020 through May 2021.
