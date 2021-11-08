CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Homicide Detectives Arrest Kerry Lamont Webb In Connection To James Arthur Davis Slaying

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zDAW_0cpzWaLr00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas arrested Kerry Lamont Webb, 51, in connection to the slaying of James Arthur Davis, 51, on Nov. 7.

Davis was found fatally shot at 3400 S. Malcolm X Boulevard. He was lying on the ground in the parking lot of a business unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Davis to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Webb is currently in the Dallas County Jail, charged with murder.

A magistrate will set his bond.

CBS DFW

2 People Found Shot To Death Near Basketball Court At Park In Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were shot and killed Monday, Nov. 15 in Haltom City. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. near a basketball court at North Park on Denton Highway just north of Loop 820. When officers arrived they found two people, a 16-year-old boy and 25-year-old man, shot to death. Deadly double shooting scene in Haltom City (Chopper 11). Police have no suspects and no motive at this point. Crime scene and K-9 units combed through the park. Deadly double shooting scene in Haltom City (Chopper 11). Anyone with information on this crime can contact Detective St. John at 817-222-7032 or bstjohn@haltomcitytx.com.
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect In Custody After Allegedly Shooting At Fort Worth Police Officers During Chase

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person they said began shooting at them when West Division officers responded to a “shots fired” call Monday afternoon, Nov. 15. When the suspect started shooting at officers the officers returned fire, but did not strike the person. During the car chase, police said the suspect continued shooting at the officers. Police used stop sticks and the vehicle ultimately came to a stop at Merrick and Bonnell Avenue. End of police chase in Fort Worth (Chopper 11). The suspect, who police have not yet identified, was taken into custody without incident. No one was hurt. End of police chase in Fort Worth (Chopper 11).    
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Irving Police Searching For Hit-Run-Driver Who Fatally Struck Baby At Intersection

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck an 8-month-old baby at the intersection of N. MacArthur Blvd and Ranchview Dr. the morning of Nov. 14. Police said the baby was stuck after falling out of a moving vehicle in the intersection. The circumstances of how the child fell out of the car are still under investigation. Investigators said it was possibly a black sedan that struck the baby then continued without stopping. The driver who struck the baby may not even know, police said. The Irving Police Department has asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, was in the area, or has any information to contact Investigator Lospeich at (972) 721.2761.  
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Man Shot On 52nd Street In Dallas Dies At Hospital

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 14. Police said he was shot at 2100 52nd Street and later died at the hospital. The motive and circumstances surrounding the killing are still under investigation. Authorities have withheld the victim’s identity pending...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson who ran away from her home early Sunday morning. Tammy Guadalupe Ferguson was last seen at 1:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street in Irving.(credit: Irving Police Department) Guadalupe Ferguson was last seen about 1:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 2300 block of Cartwright Street in Irving, police said. The teen has a learning disability, gets confused about where she might be walking and does not like to be touched, officials said. She was last seen wearing a blue top and multicolored Vans shoes. Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Irving police at 972.273.1010.  
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

Jury In Billy Chemirmir Murder Trial Sees Video Testimony From Victim Who Didn’t Survive To See Him In Court

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than three-and-a-half years after his arrest, one of the worst accused serial killers in Texas history finally went to trial Monday morning, Nov. 15. Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 elderly women in North Texas, smothering them in their own homes and stealing their jewelry, but in his first trial, he faces a single count of capital murder for the killing of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Lu Thi Harris (credit: Harris family) The most striking testimony came from a video deposition of then 92-year-old Mary Bartel, one of only two women investigators say survived his attacks....
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: What Charges Does Rittenhouse Face?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for shooting three people, killing two of them, during widespread civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year is nearing its end, with closing arguments set for Monday, and the jury likely to begin deliberations later in the day. Rittenhouse faces five felony charges in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

1 Dead, Another Injured In Northeast Dallas Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Dallas Saturday. Officers responded to a shooting call at 6300 E. Northwest Highway where a man and woman were confronted and shot by a Hispanic male, who has not been named. Police said the suspect shot both the man and woman multiples times. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Neither of their identities have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police: Woman Arrested After Assaulting Southwest Flight Attendant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A 32-year-old woman was arrested after assaulting a Southwest Airlines flight attendant Saturday, Dallas police said. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Nov. 13, officials say Arielle Jean Jackson boarded Flight 4976 with scheduled service from Dallas Love Field to La Guardia. Arielle Jean Jackson (Credit: Dallas County Jail) Upon boarding the plane, Jackson reportedly “went straight to the back” where she had a verbal altercation with a flight attendant who instructed her to leave the plane. Officials said Jackson then went to the front of the plane where she had verbal altercation with another flight attendant before hitting her with “a closed fist to the head.” Jackson was shortly arrested for aggravated assault and taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail. Southwest said the flight attendant was taken to a local hospital and that she has the airline’s full support. “Southwest Airlines maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding any type of harassment or assault and [we] fully support our employee as we cooperate with local authorities regarding this unacceptable incident.”
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Indicted For 18 Capital Murders, Billy Chermirmir’s Trial Will Focus On Just One

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir goes on trial next week, it’s expected to be for just one of the eighteen capital murder charges for which he’s been indicted. Victims’ families say the Dallas County District Attorney’s office informed them it would focus on Lu Thi Harris, the last victim he’s accused of killing about an hour before his arrest. It’s the case in which the evidence against him appears to be strongest. Plano police were staking out Chemirmir’s apartment when they say he pulled up and threw something in a dumpster. Inside it they found a jewelry box with...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Elvis Sestic Charged With Evading Arrest In Forney

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elvis Sestic, a 25-year-old man from Mesquite, was arrested on November 11 for evading arrest after officers attempted to pull him over for reckless driving and an unspecified “continuing disturbance.”. On November 11 at about 7:13 p.m., Forney Police officers responded to a report of a...
FORNEY, TX
CBS DFW

The Colony High Student Arrested After Making Alleged Threats

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A student from The Colony High School was arrested Friday after police received reports he or she made threats on social media about harming people at the school. When informed of the reported threats, a school resource officer began an investigation, and the school was placed in a 10-minute “hold status.” “The suspect was located a short time later, and taken into police custody,” police said in a statement. Charges are pending. “We want to make it known that there was no weapon located,” police said. “We do not believe there is any further threat or danger to any person at the high school.”  
THE COLONY, TX
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Arrest 4 MS-13 Gang Members In Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents arrested four Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members and two other migrants previously incarcerated for sexual crimes. Within a 14-hour time span, RGV agents arrested four individuals actively involved in gangs. All four men were identified as MS-13 gang members....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
