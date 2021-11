Two sneaker heads have combined their collections to open a LoDo outpost bursting with rare finds. In December 2020, Denverites Daniel Lim and Aron Gordillo combined their high-end shoe collections—self-appraised at about $40,000 each, at the time—to open All Access Kickss. A year later, the LoDo bazaar on 18th Street has become a destination for sneakerheads to buy, sell, and beg for some of the rarest foot swag in the world. Before Lim and Gordillo, who had been flipping shoes separately from their respective homes before opening All Access, move their operation to a bigger outpost on Blake Street this month, we asked them to reveal five of the most coveted kicks in their stash.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO