Final Fantasy 14 Online’s upcoming expansion, Endwalker, has been delayed by two weeks, due to small tweaks that need to be made for final quality assurance. Early access will now begin for players who pre-order Endwalker on Dec. 3 instead of Nov. 19, and the game will officially release on Dec. 7 instead of Nov. 23. Because of this delay, patch 6.01 can now be expected to be released on Jan. 4, 2022 instead of Dec. 21.

