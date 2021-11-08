CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

This is why the Pixel 6 fingerprint scanner is slow

By Max Parker
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzdA6_0cpzVggQ00

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are two of the finest Android phones around but they do have one annoying trait.

As many users have pointed out, the in-display fingerprint scanners on the new phones aren’t the quickest around. But, according to Google, this isn’t something that will be fixed by a software update.

In a tweet sent from the @madebygoogle account replying to a user claiming the fingerprint sensor ‘is ruining my experience’, Google said the scanner uses ‘enhanced security algorithms’ and that ‘in some instances these added protections can take longer to verify’. Hence the slow speeds.

Google also links the user to a troubleshooting page, though none of the information provided there is that useful.

The Google Pixel 6 uses an optical fingerprint scanner, which is the same tech used by devices from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo. This is different to the ultrasonic tech used by Samsung in its flagship S21 series. Ultrasonic, in our experience, makes for a much faster and reliable experience.

The real issue here is that if you find the fingerprint sensor too slow, there isn’t that much to replace it with aside from the traditional pin unlock. There’s no form of facial unlocking included on the Pixel 6, which is a shame.

This is the first time Google has decided on an in-screen fingerprint sensor. Most previous Pixels, including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a, have used the far more reliable physical sensor or gone all-in with face unlock.

Fingerprint sensor issues aside, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are two really impressive devices. In our Pixel 6 review we said “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

While we rounded off our Pixel 6 Pro review by saying “The Pixel 6 Pro is the most advanced phone Google has ever made, featuring a new reworked triple sensor rear camera, LTPO variable refresh rate screen and the firm’s new Tensor silicon. These features, plus its new Android 12 software, add up to earn it a place as one of 2021’s best camera and Android phones.”

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

Apple makes huge u-turn on iPhone 13 screen repairs

Apple will allow iPhone 13 owners to use third-party screen replacement services, following a backlash from users who learned doing so would prevent Face ID from working. A forthcoming software update will make it possible to replace the display without having to transfer over a control chip from the display being swapped out.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get one more update in 2022

Any owners of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL should be on the lookout for an update next year, though it seems it could be the last. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL both came out in 2018, with the latest Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, taking the spotlight, and seemingly taking all the updates as well.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Google Pixel 6 Pro display flicker fix coming December

Google has confirmed that there’s a fix coming for the display flicker issue that’s affecting some Pixel 6 Pro units. Some early Google Pixel 6 Pro adopters have reported a curious issue whereby the phone’s display flickers when in a powered down state, and when slight pressure is applied to the power button.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android#Pixel 4a#Scanners#Madebygoogle#Oppo#Ultrasonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Trusted Reviews

Apple reportedly halves iPad production to save iPhone 13

Apple is said to be severely chopping into iPad production in order to offset its iPhone 13 production issues. The report stems from Nikkei Asia, which claims that Apple produced a startling 50% fewer iPad tablets than planned through September and October. It’s claimed that Apple is siphoning off components...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Why Are iPhones So Slow to Get New Features?

If you're someone who uses an iPhone, you might have noticed how iPhones tend to be late to the party when it comes to introducing new smartphone features. In comparison, Android phones seem to get new features all the time—sometimes more often than you can keep up with them. Why...
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Google explains why Pixel 6 fingerprint reader performs poorly, but users aren’t convinced

The Pixel 6 series marked the return of Google into the flagship smartphone territory, and the company seems to have done justice to the hype that it enjoyed before the official release of the smartphone. The Google Pixel 6 series has received a positive response from those using it and tech reviewers, but not everyone is happy with everything that it offers.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Upcoming Xiaomi Flagship May Include An Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner

Xiaomi is planning to introduce its first smartphone with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The device in question is the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, the company’s upcoming flagship handset. Do note that this won’t be the first time Xiaomi is using ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, but it will be the first time it’s using the in-display ones.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rear cover leak reveals design

The rear panel for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has seemingly leaked, granting us a decent look at the affordable flagship’s design. Samsung’s will-it-won’t-it affordable flagship revision has to have been one of the most leaked and discussed smartphones of recent months. Now another of those leaks appears to have given us a look at what the phone will look like – from behind, at least.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Apple has ditched another Intel Mac from its lineup

Apple’s smallest iMac has been discontinued, leaving the 24-inch and 27-inch as the only sizes available to buy. The 21.5-inch iMac quietly disappeared from Apple’s website at some point on October 29, according to data seen by 9to5Mac. The change was first spotted by Tech God on Twitter, who noticed the desktop computer was missing from the line-up on Apple’s website.
COMPUTERS
Trusted Reviews

The first Snapdragon 898 phone could come from Xiaomi

Xiaomi could be first in line to launch a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 898, according to a new report. Qualcomm is expected to release its next flagship chipset – the Snapdragon 898 – very soon, and now we’re hearing whispers of which manufacturers are busy developing phones for it.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Apple upgrading its repair loan units to iPhone XR

Apple is upgrading the fleet of iPhones it loans out during extended repair periods from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone XR. Commencing November 4, Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will apparently start offering the iPhone XR as a loan option when you send your device in to be fixed. The news comes via one of Apple’s internal memos, which has been seen by MacRumors.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy