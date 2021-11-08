CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activist investor Third Point builds stake in Richemont - report

By Silke Koltrowitz
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Third Point has built a stake in Richemont, media reported on Sunday, a development likely to put the luxury goods group’s capital structure and underperforming online businesses in the spotlight.

Third Point, controlled by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, and U.S.-based fund Artisan Partners, which has a 1.2% stake in Richemont, are pressing the owner of jewellery brand Cartier to improve its performance, online news platform Miss Tweed and the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Richemont, whose shares underperformed sector leader LVMH last year but have risen more than 50% this year, declined to comment. They were up 3.6% at 1249 GMT.

Contacted by Reuters, Third Point, which recently built a large stake in Royal Dutch Shell and called for the oil major to split into multiple companies, declined to comment. Artisan could not immediately be reached.

“This is a very interesting, not to say promising, development. Some external pressure is always healthy,” Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said.

Richemont has two classes of shares: listed A shares traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange and unlisted B shares held by South African billionaire Johann Rupert’s Compagnie Financiere Rupert that represent 9.1% of the equity, but 50% of the votes.

Bertschy said this structure was not viable nowadays from a corporate governance point of view.

“In my opinion, Third Point and Artisan Partners are not the only ones to exert pressure in that sense, it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Richemont has invested heavily in its loss-making online distributors business, whose underperformance has fuelled speculation about a potential sale of Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP).

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said he expected YNAP to be sold ultimately.

“But I suspect that the company was going to do this anyway and wants it to be profitable before it happens to realize greater value. I am not sure if Third Point is going to be able to accelerate that process,” Cox said.

Richemont reports results for the six months to Sept. 30 on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Shell to scrap dual share structure, as it battles activist investor

(Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell will scrap its dual share system in favour of a single class of shares to boost shareholder payouts and simplify its structure, it said on Monday, as the energy giant battles calls from an activist investor to split up. The company, which has set targets to...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Dollar Tree Jumps as Activist Mantle Ridge Is Said to Take a Stake

Shares of Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report jumped on Monday following a report that activist investor Mantle Ridge has taken a $1.8 billion stake in the discount retailer. At last check shares of the Chesapeake, Va., company moved up 11% to $125.49. The New York investment...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
investing.com

Dollar Tree Jumps on Report Activist Investor Has $1.8 Billion Stake

Investing.com – Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock traded more than 6% higher in Monday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal that activist investor Mantle Ridge has a stake of at least $1.8 billion in the company and plans to push the retailer to act to boost its share price.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cox
Reuters

JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 mln over warrants, Musk tweets

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) on Monday sued Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract related to stock warrants after its share price soared. According to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Tesla...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Activist investors raise bets on retailers and other consumer cyclicals-filings

BOSTON (Reuters) – Investors who prod companies to perform better made new and bigger bets on consumer cyclical stocks including retailers, a food service distributor and carmakers during the third quarter amid signs of stronger growth early in the year. Activist investment firm Jana Partners bought 4.6 million shares in...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Farfetch Jumps on Confirming Talks for Stake in Richemont’s YNAP

Investing.com – Farfetch stock (NYSE:FTCH) traded nearly 4% higher in Friday’s premarket trading as the company confirmed it is in talks to take a minority stake in Richemont 's (SIX:CFR) luxury ecommerce platform Yoox (MI: Net-A-Porter YNAP). The company said there can be no guarantee the parties will agree on...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Richemont#Royal Dutch Shell#Activist Investor#Zurich#Miss Tweed#The Financial Times#Lvmh#Vontobel#The Six Swiss Exchange#South African#Yoox Net A Porter#Ynap
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Richemont looks for investors for YNAP as jewelry shines in H1

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday it was in advanced talks with Farfetch as it seeks to turn its loss-making Yoox-Net-a-Porter (YNAP) business into a neutral, industry platform, a proposal that should likely please critical investors. Richemont said the current discussions included Farfetch investing...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Cartier Could Be an Easy Win for Activist Third Point

Diamonds and technology don’t mix. This may be the only point that an activist investor need make to the owner of French jeweler Cartier. Shares in Geneva-based Compagnie Financière Richemont rose 4% in morning trading Monday following a weekend report in fashion journal Miss Tweed that Daniel Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund has built a stake. If confirmed, it would be the fund’s second notable European investment in as many weeks, after it recently called for a break up of Royal Dutch Shell with arguments the oil major rejected.
BUSINESS
Reuters

'Big Short' Burry exits bearish bets on Tesla, Google

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Fund manager Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame exited bearish bets on Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, and fund manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation fund (ARKK.P) last quarter, according to SEC filings released on Monday. Burry, whose bets against mortgage securities...
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Activist Investor Push To End Coal Mining Is Backfiring

The obvious case for allowing the free market to make decisions in industries like energy is that, when changes are forced instead of adopted naturally (usually via laws or government subsidies), they often work against the interests of efficiency. That's a lesson several companies found out first hand. In fact,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi PIF nearly triples U.S. stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, nearly tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, adding shares of Alibaba Group , Walmart (WMT.N) and Pinterest (PINS.N). Its U.S.-listed stock holdings in the quarter ended Sept. 30...
MARKETS
Reuters

After rally in U.S. retailers, investors eye upcoming reports

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Recent gains in U.S. retailer shares could be put to the test in the coming days as top companies in the sector report quarterly results and investors hunt for clues about how well they have managed supply chain problems. Retail companies have had a...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy