Fort Worth, TX

Man critical after being shot by Auto Zone clerk in Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

A man remains in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth yesterday.

Reports say the man was wounded by a clerk at the Auto Zone on South Hulen Street near Risinger.

The clerk told police the man was irate about something and patted himself, suggesting he was armed. Fearing for his own life, the clerk shot him.

The man was taken to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition.

Texas Pride
7d ago

If the clerk was black he would already being in jail. So we all know that the clerk is white and that why he not in jail.

Cricket Cricket
7d ago

Sure is. Talk about impulsive behavior. Please tell me there is more to this story.

