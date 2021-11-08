Man critical after being shot by Auto Zone clerk in Fort Worth

A man remains in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth yesterday.

Reports say the man was wounded by a clerk at the Auto Zone on South Hulen Street near Risinger.

The clerk told police the man was irate about something and patted himself, suggesting he was armed. Fearing for his own life, the clerk shot him.

The man was taken to a Fort Worth hospital in critical condition.

