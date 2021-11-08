Vin Diesel appeals to ‘little brother’ Dwayne Johnson amid feud to return to Fast and Furious for final movie

Vin Diesel has appealed to Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast and Furious franchise for one final outing.

The two men have been locked in a public feud since 2016, but Diesel, 56, appears to want to bury the hatchet once and for all after penning a very lengthy post on Instagram to his former co-star.

Sharing a photo of the two in character as Dominic Toretto and Luke Hobbs, he wrote: “My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.

“Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfil my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle, you have a very important role to play.

“Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occassion and fulfil your destiny.”

Former wrestler-turned-actor Johnson, 49, and Diesel both joined Fast and Furious in its fifth film, but by 2017 the Hollywoody Reporter claimed that the production team were “keeping them separated as much as possible” during the press tour.

This followed Johnson bemoaning on Instagram about Diesel’s “lack of professionalism” - a move he recently admitted that he regretted.