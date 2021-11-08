Suspect in Frank Q. Jackson's death held on $1M bond

A Cleveland man accused in the fatal shooting of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson was arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Monday.

Robert Shepard, 29, has been indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Shepard was arrested last month and indicted on Thursday.

Shepard is being held on a $1 million cash surety/property bond. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Frank Q. Jackson was killed on Sept. 19 near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland.

The prosecutor's office said Shepard "lured the victim to the area where he was shot by another unidentified individual." Following the shooting, Shepard and another assailant fled the scene.

Shepard is scheduled to appear back in court for his first pre-trial hearing on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

