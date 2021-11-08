CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Voting Underway for the Google Play Users’ Choice Games Award

By Harry Slater
droidgamers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, Google lets Play Store users choose what they think is the best game of the last twelve months. And it’s time for us all to do that again. Voting is underway in the 2021 Google Play Users’ Choice Games Award. There...

www.droidgamers.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Netflix games are here. Android users get to play first

London (CNN Business) — Netflix (NFLX) has launched five mobile games for Android phones and tablets, as it seeks to gain a bigger share of subscribers' attention and entertainment time. The streaming giant is looking to capitalize on the success of its signature science fiction series "Stranger Things" with the...
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Google

Google Play Store voting for your favorite Android app & game of 2021 opens

As the penultimate month of this year gets underway, the Google Play Store is opening Users’ Choice voting for the best Android content and media of 2021. Which of this year’s buzziest new apps do you love the most? Vote below to crown the Play Users’ Choice App of 2021.
GIZORAMA

Players’ Choice: Vote for October 2021’s best new game

Welcome back! We’re live with another Players’ Choice poll as we inch ever-closer to the end of 2021… but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got quite the selection this time — I’m torn between a few picks myself, but I dare not skew the results so you’ll just have to guess which ones I’m deliberating over.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Google Play games for Android

If you enjoy playing games when out and about — and don’t fancy carrying a bag for your Nintendo Switch — then the natural choice is to look to mobile games. Google Play has hundreds of free and premium games to play through, but that choice can be paralyzing. If you’re stuck trying to decide what games to download on your Android phone for those precious moments when you’re waiting for a bus, taking a walk, or avoiding people in the workplace bathroom, then this list is for you. We’ve put together a variety of ten games available on Google Play, so no matter what your tastes are, you’re bound to find something new here to enjoy.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Play#Play Store
techviral.net

Netflix Rolls Out Android Games, Users can Directly Play From App

Netflix, the most popular video streaming service, is now also called a gaming platform. It has officially announced five games for Android users, where the Netflix subscribers can play it directly from the app. The video streaming service has said that these games are available across the globe for Android...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How can users play games on Netflix, here is all you need to know

Perhaps every millennial is aware of the video streaming app Netflix but what if we told you that now you can play games on Netflix. The digital streaming platform based in America has recently launched six games in the same application based on one of the popular original show of Netflix.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Action Adventure Roguelite Sparklite Out Now on the Play Store

Sparklite has been kicking about on our list of the most exciting pre-registration games for a while, but it’s not going to survive the next update. That’s because the action adventure roguelite is out right now on the Play Store. The game is a top-down hacky-slasher with some really interesting...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pokemon
gamefreaks365.com

Mine Hunter is a roguelike dungeon action game out now on Google Play Early Access

Mine Hunter presents a 2D action-adventure with classic roguelike features. CindyZ and Longcheer Games announced today that their new indie product, Mine Hunter, a roguelike dungeon crawler action game, is now available for Android via Google Play Early Access. After monsters have ruled the earth, an orphan named Marson slips...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Bird-Bothering Multiplayer Card Game Wingspan Out Now

Last month, we wrote an incredibly interesting story about Wingspan, the bird-bothering card game, and how it was going to launch on the Play Store in November. That data is now confirmed – it’s November, and Wingspan is out on the Play Store. The game sees you and up to...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Flow-Based Skateboarding Gem The Ramp Out Now on the Play Store

If you’re looking for a new skateboarding game, but you’re sick of razzle-dazzle and confusing scoring systems, then The Ramp could be right up your… ramp? And it’s out now on the Play Store. The game takes a minimalist approach to the sport, letting you focus on timing and fun...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

PUBG: New State Has Launched on the Play Store

It’s been a long time coming, but PUBG: New State, Krafton’s reboot of the original battle royale franchise, has finally landed on the Play Store. You can go and download it, like right now. The game is set in the future and adds a whole swathe of new ideas and...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Final Fantasy V: Pixel Remaster Out Now for Android

At the end of last month, we told you that Final Fantasy V: Pixel Remaster was set to land on the Play Store in November. And now it has. We’re basically soothsayers. Basically. The game is the fifth of six Pixel Remasters. They’re basically polished up versions of the original...
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Super Meat Boy Forever Coming to Android Next Year

Hardcore platforming sequel Super Meat Boy Forever has been on its way to mobile for, well, forever really. We’ve written about its imminent launch for years, but now things are starting to look a little more concrete, with a new trailer and an announcement from the dev. The announcement came...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on chairs, PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
FIFA
droidgamers.com

A3: Still Alive Celebrating Its First Birthday With a Special Event

Has it really been a year since A3: Still Alive launched? Yes. Yes it has. And to celebrate the MMO battle royale RPG mash up’s birthday, Netmarble is launching a special in-game event that’s packed full of new content and special treats. Mmmm, treats. The biggest addition is a new...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Google Play now highlights games optimized for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google Play now lists games that are compatible with the game modes in Android 12. The most recent update appears to be limited to the Google Pixel 6 series. Game mode lets you run your phone in battery saver or performance mode while playing, depending on your needs. Google has...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy