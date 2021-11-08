State Fair draws record crowds

PHOENIX (AP) — After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Arizona State Fair has posted a record turnout with nearly 1.6 million visitors.

The 116-year-old event ran from Oct. 1-30 this year at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix. The previous record of 1.3 million fairgoers was set in 2019. Fair officials say this year’s event spanned 22 days compared to 18 in 2019 and in previous years. The 2020 state fair was canceled because of the pandemic.

Organizers instead held a series of drive-thru food events featuring some of the fair’s deep-fried foods and other favorite concessionaires. There were no major concerts at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at this year’s fair due to pandemic-related cancellations by many artists.

