Case 1: CLEAR Trial in mRCC

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hutson, DO, PharmD: To go into a little more detail, the phase 3 CLEAR study schema is shown here. This is the frontline lenvatinib-pembrolizumab or everolimus vs sunitinib. We’re concerned about the lenvatinib-pembrolizumab and sunitinib arms. To go on to this trial, patients needed to be treatment naïve and have...

Case 1: Intermediate- and Poor Risk First-Line mRCC Treatments

Tom Hutson, DO, PharmD: To review, it’s important to go through the efficacy and characteristics of the various options. On the left of the slide we have data from the ipilimumab-nivolumab CheckMate 214 study, which is what we refer to as an I/O–I/O [immuno-oncology] regimen, and the other 3 to the right of that—the pivotal axitinib-pembrolizumab, cabozantinib-nivolumab, and lenvatinib-pembrolizumab studies—are what we call I/O–TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor]. Even today, Bob, it’s still somewhat controversial. I don’t want to use the word controversial, but it’s somewhat debatable what the ideal approach would be. Many of us feel that 1 strategy is probably not going to be utilized across the board for all patients in the frontline setting.
Case 1: Practical Considerations in mRCC

Robert Motzer, MD: Let’s address some of the practical considerations and management of patients with lenvatinib-pembrolizumab. One of the points is the dosing of lenvatinib. There are different doses that we use in different regimens for RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. Tom, you’ve been involved in the development of lenvatinib-pembrolizumab and lenvatinib-everolimus. Can you speak to the dose of lenvatinib used in these programs and the rationale for it?
The Role of Molecular Testing in mCRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: The patient had reported no family history of prostate cancer, but that's a relatively insensitive predictor of having an inherited alteration in a cancer susceptibility gene. The lack of a family history would not discourage me from recommending both germline and tumor genetic testing in this patient. We offer germline genetic testing to all patients with recurrent or de novo metastatic disease and specific younger individuals with high-risk localized disease for the purpose of looking for either DNA repair defects or mismatch repair. Identification of either of those alterations could inform subsequent treatment decisions. For patients who do not have germline alterations or did not have prior germline testing, we'd also recommend tumor genetic testing. We typically recommend that at progression, despite first-line treatment for mCRPC because that's the first point at which that information would currently be actionable. For patients who have an identified pathogenic mutation in a DNA repair gene, whether germline or somatic, they may be candidates for a PARP inhibitor either after an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor or after an androgen receptor inhibitor and docetaxel. The prevalence of those mutations is approximately 10% of mismatch repair alterations. MSI [microsatellite instability]high is less common at about 1% to 3%. In the rare patient who has those alterations, we would consider treatment with pembrolizumab.
Part 2: Loncastuximab Provides Potential Bridge Therapy for R/R DLBCL

Justin Kline, MD, discusses what makes loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl a good bridge therapy for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma to potential CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss and occasional chest pain. Prior medical history included medically controlled hypertension. Physical exam: tired-appearing man;...
Ripretinib Demonstrates Antitumor Activity in Chinese Patients With GIST

In the Chinese population of the global INVICTUS trial, ripretinib was found to have a manageable safety profile and produced a good response rate. Ripretinib (Qinlock) demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity and a manageable safety profile in Chinese patients with advanced, previously-treated gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), according to a presentation given by Jian Li, MD, at the 2021 Connective Tissue Oncology Society Virtual Annual Meeting.
mCRPC: Monitoring Patients

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: In my practice, the main state of monitoring is a serial measurement of PSA. Typically, serum PSA is measured every 3 months while [a patient is] on androgen deprivation therapy. Then, in a patient with an appropriate response, as in this case, we would repeat imaging after 1 year to establish a new baseline and to exclude the remote possibility of cancer progression despite a lower, undetectable PSA.
Case Overview: 82-Year-Old Man With Metastatic CRPC

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: Hello. I'm Dr Matthew Smith, a medical oncologist and the director of the Genitourinary Malignancies Program at the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center. I'll be presenting a case of advanced-stage prostate cancer and newer data about the optimal management of this patient. The case is an 82-year-old man who presents to a urologist with nocturia. His digital rectal examination was abnormal and PSA [prostate-specific antigen] was elevated at 31 ng/mL. He has no family history of prostate cancer. His past medical history is notable for diabetes and hypertension. He has some complications related to his diabetes, including neuropathy, and he often uses a cane when he's walking long distances. He undergoes prostate biopsies that demonstrate extensive prostate cancer; Gleason [grade] 4+4. Then he has imaging bone scan shows no detectable spread to bone. Abdominal pelvic CT scan shows multiple enlarged pelvic and retroperitoneal nodes consistent with metastatic prostate cancer. He began continuous androgen deprivation therapy in October 2016. His PSA declines to undetectable after 3 months and remains so after 1 year. He has a repeated abdominal pelvic CT after completing a year of therapy and that shows resolution of the previously noted pelvic and retroperitoneal nodes.
Global Phase 3 Study Explores Belzutifan/Lenvatinib Doublet in Advanced RCC

The novel combination of belzutifan and lenvatinib will be tested against cabozantinib in a phase 3 clinical trial of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Enrollment has begun in the phase 3 study of belzutifan (Welireg) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) versus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, according to a poster presented during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium: North America.
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to NK Cell Engager DF1001 for Esophageal

DF1001 is currently being studied as both a monotherapy and a combination in a phase 1/2 study that is now recruiting across the United States. DF1001, a HER2-targeted natural killer (NK) cell engager, has been granted an orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of esophageal cancer, according to a press release issued by Dragonfly Therapeutics.1.
Roundtable Discussion: Rizzieri Compares Benefits and Challenges of Tafasitamab in Patients With DLBCL

One year after a 75-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma achieved remission following 6 cycles of R-CHOP, the patient relapsed but declined transplant. David A. Rizzieri, MD, professor of Medicine, chief, Section of Hematologic Malignancies, clinical vice-chief, and associate director for Clinical Research at Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine led a group of peers in a discussion about a 75-year-old man with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Enfortumab Vedotin Improves Survival Outcomes in Urothelial Cancer

Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial for enfortumab vedotin in patients with urothelial cancer. Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, a professor of genitourinary oncology, director of the Bart Cancer Centre, and lead for Solid Tumour Research at Cancer Research UK, discusses the results of the phase 3 EV-301 trial (NCT03474107) for enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) in patients with urothelial cancer.
Next Generation Androgen Receptor Inhibitors

Matthew R. Smith, MD, PhD: In my practice, androgen receptor pathway inhibitors are a mainstay of treatment for patients with non-metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This class of drugs has brought approval across a wide spectrum of clinical disease states from metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) and nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).
Diagnosing Cholangiocarcinoma: Challenges and Molecular Profiling

Milind Javle, MD: Because this cancer is relatively infrequent, unfortunately there’s no routine screening for it. However, there should be a high index of suspicion when patients have asymptomatic elevation of liver function tests that seem to persist, unexpected loss of weight, and discomfort in the upper abdomen that cannot be explained. These are some of the common symptoms that persist occasionally for months or even years before patients are diagnosed. The challenges that occur in practice are that most patients are diagnosed at an advanced and an unresectable stage and surgery is not possible, and in fact cure is not possible.
Tepotinib Effective for MET+ NSCLC Found by Tissue or Liquid Biopsy

Giuseppe Giaccone, MD, PhD, professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, discusses the results of the VISION (NCT02864992) trial of tepotinib (Tepmetko) in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The investigators of the open-label phase 2 VISION trial administered tepotinib to 152 patients with stage IIIb/IV NSCLC who...
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
