Thousands gathered over the weekend for 42nd annual Sikh festival in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the largest South Asian festivals outside of India wrapped up Sunday evening in Yuba City.

Tens of thousands of people from all over the world were on hand to celebrate the third and final day of the 42nd annual Nagar Kirtan Sikh Festival.

The celebration culminated with a parade that made its way through the streets of Yuba City with floats and devotees honoring the holy scripture.

Last year festival organizers were forced to cancel the event due to the pandemic.

Organizers say this year, tents were spread out and big screens installed throughout the event for people to watch the festival and social distance.

The festival, which attracts around 100,000 people, celebrates the Sikh faith and helps spread awareness of the culture.

