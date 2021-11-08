CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Raymond W. Sellwood

By Williamson Source
 7 days ago
Raymond W. Sellwood, age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away November 5, 2021. Veteran of the U. S. Air Force and Navy. He was a commercial pilot for Northwest Airlines and retired as the Vice President...

Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

